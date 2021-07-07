Top tips for Newmarket using sectional timing data from Timeform

Graeme North has three recommended bets for day one of Newmarket's July Festival based on what he's learnt from sectional and overall times.

Graeme North tipped Berkshire Shadow, Perfect Power, Alenquer, Foxes Tales and Dream Of Dreams from a handful of selections in this column at Royal Ascot when it was hosted on Timeform.com.

Newmarket’s three-day July meeting kicks off on Thursday with a tricky card that features three Group races and a fiendishly difficult twenty-runner sprint handicap. That said, using the same approach that unearthed several winners at Royal Ascot - mixing what we know about the horses on the clock both on final time and sectional times – it looks like there are three decent betting opportunities on the opening day, one at a short price but two at longer prices. The first selection is the short-priced one and that is STOWELL in the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy at 13.50.

He is third on Timeform form ratings behind Gear Up and Yibir and hasn’t yet run an overall timefigure higher than 85 (Yibir has run a 108, for example), so his position at the head of the market might seem questionable. Dig a little deeper, however, and he has plenty going for him. Best known so far for earning his rider Rab Havlin a 21-day ban under the ‘non-triers’ rule on his debut, Stowell was demonstrably the best horse on sectionals that day and after winning a three-runner contest at Ascot went back there at the Royal Meeting and finished third to Kemari in the Queen’s Vase. A detailed sectional breakdown of the race, including top speed, fastest furlong and distance travelled, is available on Ascot’s official website (as are all other races run on the Flat there since 2019) and it shows that not only did Stowell run the last three furlongs faster than the winner but he hit the highest top speed, ran the fastest furlong of all and all while covering much more ground than the pair that beat him.

Taking distance travelled at face value can be misleading as ground covered is dependent upon context (going wide when the early pace is steady is less significant than doing the same when the pace is strong, for example) but Lights On, who the data said covered far more ground than any other runner when eighth to Lola Showgirl in the Kensington Palace Stakes, showed the approach isn’t without foundation when running away with a Listed race at Pontefract on Tuesday and, like her, Stowell was drawn wide. The extra furlong in the Bahrain should also be in his favour. Royal Ascot formlines are well represented in the Tattersalls July Stakes (14.25) where Eldrickjones and Dig Two, runner-up in the Coventry and Windsor Castle respectively, come up against the Norfolk third Project Dante. Timeform ratings give Project Dante the edge for all Eldrickjones is top on time, but it could well be that the winner will not be one of that trio but a horse, ALEEZDANCER, who didn’t even run at Ascot.

I’ve highlighted Aleezdancer a couple of times as a horse to follow in my weekly Watch And Learn columns, most recently as one who had been awarded a very generous BHA mark of 88 ahead of nurseries. The fact that his stable, who have a very strong team of juveniles and sent out Atomic Power to win a Group 3 race in France last month by five lengths, have chosen to forego that route while booking Ryan Moore looks a signal of intent and he looks massively overpriced. Beverley and Carlisle wins might not look too sexy in the light of the step up to Group 2 company, but he was easily the best horse in those two contests after flying home on his debut where Timeform awarded him a 7lb higher upgrade than the more-experienced winner Vintage Clarets. Given Vintage Clarets went on to finish third in the Coventry posting a Timeform rating of 100 and a timefigure of 101, Aleezdancer’s each-way claims are up there with any other. No way should he be the general 16/1 available.

The Each Way Extra at bet 365 Heritage Handicap at 15.00 will take some unravelling given the maximum field. Royal Ascot runner-up Boomshalaa heads the Timeform ratings after his second to Significantly in the Palace Of Holyrood Handicap, narrowly ahead of Ed Walker’s Peerless with Saffie Osbourne taking off 5lb. Akkeringa can’t be discounted even out of the weights after winning his last two starts, but the best play, each-way, could well be Ed Walker’s other runner POPMASTER.