Plans on hold for Field Of Gold as he recovers from lung infection

Last year’s Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas hero and St James’s Palace Stakes winner finished second on his return to action in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown Park.

However, a post-race bronchoalveolar lavage revealed that the Juddmonte-owned colt, who Gosden trains in partnership with his son Thady, was suffering from a lower respiratory tract bacterial infection.

Connections had hoped that the son of Kingman would be ready in time for a tilt at the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, however he was scratched from the Group One prize earlier this week leaving his future plans up in the air.

Gosden said: “He is fine and he is coming along, but it is a deep seated infection in the lung and it is not something that is shifting in a hurry.

"We are being patient about it and giving him every chance. You can’t take any short corners on that. We will know more in about another month. Royal Ascot unfortunately will not happen. We have just got to be careful.

"Always remember we are not half way through the season until the July Meeting.”