Pinkerton heading to Cheltenham for Nyetimber December Gold Cup

Galway Plate hero Pinkerton looks set to bid for another major prize in the Nyetimber December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Also a winner at the Punchestown Festival in the spring, the eight-year-old provided trainer Noel Meade with his second victory in Galway’s €250,000 summer showpiece at the end of July, 10 years on from the triumph of his top-class chaser Road To Riches.
Pinkerton was last seen finishing second to Gordon Elliott’s subsequent Fortria Chase winner Found A Fifty in a Grade Two at Down Royal and was one of 14 horses to stand their ground for this weekend’s Cheltenham feature at Monday’s confirmation stage.
“He’s a probable runner. He’s got to work in the morning so we’ll see how that goes, but if the work goes good, there’s a good chance he’ll run,” said Meade.
“He’s in good form, I hope. We just want to get some blood tests done, as his blood was a bit off a fortnight ago. I’m hoping it’s back to normal.
“We wouldn’t want fast ground or anything like that, but I’m sure it won’t be and if he gets there well, he’d have his chance for sure.”
