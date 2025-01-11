Philip Hobbs and Johnson White in the groove with Cheltenham winner in their sights

Jump racing may have, per force, been living on starvation rations in recent days thanks to the Weather Department, but for one yard it really has been a Happy New Year so far.
Bilbrook in West Somerset has avoided the worst of the weather - hardly a flake of the white stuff has been seen let alone lasted and the winners have flowed in recent days.
The yard, known to many holiday makers as you pass en route to Butlins in Minehead has been the home of Philip Hobbs since the mid 1980s and now with his former assistant Johnson White alongside they have had a fortnight to savour.
Since Boxing Day, they have enjoyed a 45% strike rate, with 10 winners, including trebles at the last two meetings at their local track Taunton - no mean achievement in any climate.
“We’ve a nice team of horses, in good form and long may it continue” said White, who before he linked up with Hobbs more than 20 years ago worked for Captain Tim Forster and as an amateur has on his C.V a win on the great Dublin Flyer at Wincanton.
“The likes of Imperial Saint (owned by a syndicate put together by Richard Johnson, former long-time stable jockey), Lowry’s Bar and Oh My Johnny give us nice problems to have - namely where to place them.”
But think not the success in recent days is down to the yard’s proximity to the sea, and Blue Anchor Beach, with a long straight. White adds: “We only rarely go to the beach, as with the all-weather gallops and the like we have other options, but it is available.”
Think of Team Hobbs and 19 Cheltenham Festival victories and you remember the legendary Rooster Booster, What’s Up Boys and Defi du Seuil amongst them, but hopes are high the landmark 20th might not be far away.
Johnson White’s thoughts?
“They will only go to Cheltenham if they can get involved and not just for a day out, but we’ve a few pencilled in. Almost all will have another run.”
As to where those will be, Sober Glory, a dual bumper winner is being aimed for the Listed Bumper which concludes Super Saturday at Newbury, while Imperial Saint is set to head to Trials Day at Cheltenham, a track where he has never run - though with a record of 3 wins from 3 at Aintree another journey up the M6 might be where he ends up in early April.
The last few years may have been quiet down the Hobbs side of jumping heartland, but with a bit of luck which has been in short supply in recent seasons, the signs could hardly be more positive.
