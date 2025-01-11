Philip Hobbs and Johnson White in the groove with Cheltenham winner in their sights

Bilbrook in West Somerset has avoided the worst of the weather - hardly a flake of the white stuff has been seen let alone lasted and the winners have flowed in recent days.

The yard, known to many holiday makers as you pass en route to Butlins in Minehead has been the home of Philip Hobbs since the mid 1980s and now with his former assistant Johnson White alongside they have had a fortnight to savour.

Since Boxing Day, they have enjoyed a 45% strike rate, with 10 winners, including trebles at the last two meetings at their local track Taunton - no mean achievement in any climate.

“We’ve a nice team of horses, in good form and long may it continue” said White, who before he linked up with Hobbs more than 20 years ago worked for Captain Tim Forster and as an amateur has on his C.V a win on the great Dublin Flyer at Wincanton.

“The likes of Imperial Saint (owned by a syndicate put together by Richard Johnson, former long-time stable jockey), Lowry’s Bar and Oh My Johnny give us nice problems to have - namely where to place them.”