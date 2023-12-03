Peterborough Chase previewJetoile in good shape for trainer Ryan Potter

Ryan Potter believes Jetoile can secure victory in the Trustatrader Peterborough Chase after reporting his stable star to have improved again ahead of an appearance in the feature race of the season at Huntingdon.
The Herefordshire handler struggled to hold back his emotions in the winner’s enclosure at Aintree in October after the eight-year-old provided Potter with the biggest victory off his career when springing a 25/1 surprise in the Grade Two Jeswon Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase.
And while the 35-year-old is confident he will be able to fight back the tears should the Jeremy gelding prevail in the £75,000 feature on Sunday December 10, he insists there would be a ‘good celebration’ if he was to bag a second Grade Two success this season.
Potter said: “Jetoile has come out of his last race really well and we are looking forward to running him in the Peterborough Chase.
“I think this is going to be a more competitive race, but I think he has improved again. I think he goes there with a very good chance.
“It is going to be a hot race, but if he can finish in the first three that would be a huge run. It is a sharp track, and there will be plenty of pace on, both which will suit him.
“He is quite a big horse. He is not tall, but he is a stuffy horse. He had a week off after Aintree then we were straight back into grafting with him. He did his last piece of strong work a couple of days ago and that’s him ready for next weekend now.
“I don’t know if there will be any tears this time, but there will be a good celebration if he does win.”
Despite Jetoile being dismissed by the bookmakers on his last start Potter believes it was a victory that was not out of turn given his useful form in his younger days over hurdles.
However, the former amateur rider was left particularly impressed by the attitude Jetoile showed in emerging triumphant.
Potter continued: “He was an unbelievable price at Aintree last time. I went there more hopeful than confident that he would run a big race. I knew he would be in the first three, but to actually go out and win was great. I don’t think we will be getting that price about him again anytime soon!
“Jetoile was very tough that day at Aintree. Once they took the fences out I thought that was his chance gone as he is not a very good workhorse and jumping is his best asset. To see him come into the straight and battle how he did really impressed me.
“He deserved his day in the limelight as he was second to Constitution Hill in the Tolworth Hurdle the first season I had him. He put a lot of distance between himself and the rest of the field that day.
“He put a lot into it that day and it took him a long time to get over it. He really does wear his heart on his sleeve as he tries so hard.”
The focus for Potter might now be on Jetoile’s assignment at the Cambridgeshire track at the weekend, but he admits he ensured he savoured his breakthrough Grade Two success at the Merseyside course.
He added: “It was unbelievable winning at Aintree, and I had lots of people messaging me that night. I was in a bit of shock on the way home and I suppose as much as anything it was a relief that we had done it. It showed that all the work we put in was worth it.
“It was a big team effort and we are only a small yard. To see the joy on the faces of the owner and the staff was fantastic.
“The following week the owner (Jane Bennett) took us out for a meal, and we all had a few too many drinks, but you have to enjoy these days as in this sport the bad days outweigh the good ones.”
