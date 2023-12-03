Peterborough Chase previewJetoile in good shape for trainer Ryan Potter

Ryan Potter believes Jetoile can secure victory in the Trustatrader Peterborough Chase after reporting his stable star to have improved again ahead of an appearance in the feature race of the season at Huntingdon.

The Herefordshire handler struggled to hold back his emotions in the winner’s enclosure at Aintree in October after the eight-year-old provided Potter with the biggest victory off his career when springing a 25/1 surprise in the Grade Two Jeswon Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase. And while the 35-year-old is confident he will be able to fight back the tears should the Jeremy gelding prevail in the £75,000 feature on Sunday December 10, he insists there would be a ‘good celebration’ if he was to bag a second Grade Two success this season. Potter said: “Jetoile has come out of his last race really well and we are looking forward to running him in the Peterborough Chase. “I think this is going to be a more competitive race, but I think he has improved again. I think he goes there with a very good chance. “It is going to be a hot race, but if he can finish in the first three that would be a huge run. It is a sharp track, and there will be plenty of pace on, both which will suit him. “He is quite a big horse. He is not tall, but he is a stuffy horse. He had a week off after Aintree then we were straight back into grafting with him. He did his last piece of strong work a couple of days ago and that’s him ready for next weekend now. “I don’t know if there will be any tears this time, but there will be a good celebration if he does win.”