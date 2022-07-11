Perfect Power came out of the Darley July Cup alright.

He recovered very quickly – but in the race itself he never got firing at all. There’s a turbo engine there and he never got to engage it at Newmarket.

The good news is he’s fine – there are no issues at all. He recovered so quickly it was like he’d not had a race. He just didn’t bounce and race. He’s a horse who likes to sit off the pace and pick them up when the leaders get tired but they kept going on Saturday and he never got competitive.

Christophe Soumillon was very keen afterwards to go to the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, he feels it will be the ideal race for him.

We’ll take a look at that and see how he is when he’s back cantering. He'll have a short break and there are plenty of races for him at the back-end of the season.

We've lost no faith in the horse after Newmarket. He’ll be back.