Paul Nicholls on possible Grand National contenders including Bravemansgame and Kandoo Kid

The 14-time champion trainer entered a handful of horses in the four and a quarter-mile showpiece this week and plans to run the likes of Kandoo Kid, Bravemansgame and Hitman provided they are all fit and well and qualified to take part.

Kandoo Kid is the shortest-priced British-based runner in the antepost market at a general 25/1 for the Aintree event and, while not set in stone, he may line up on April 5 without another run having last been seen winning the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in late-November.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Nicholls said: "The last couple of years we didn't have anything suitable really, it just happens this year these horses have come to hand and are capable of being entered which is good.

"We’ll just see how things go (with Kandoo Kid), after he ran in the Topham last year – he ran very well and was staying on strongly – I said to Harry (Cobden) that he’ll have two aims next year, the Coral Gold Cup and the Grand National.

“He’s brilliant fresh and he obviously won the Coral Gold Cup first time out and we could do that again if we want to, but it’s quite a long time and if the ground was decent and we felt a run would do him the world of good, we might discuss that and look at something. But if he went there (Aintree) without another run it wouldn’t matter."

There are a couple of among the Nicholls quintet who do need to run again between now and the Grand National, including the mercurial Hitman who was second in an Ascot handicap earlier this month.

Nicholls said: "I think Hitman has still got to qualify, to place in a three-mile race, so I think he’s going to run in the Denman Chase next week, he was second in it last year. And I think I’m right in saying that would qualify him.

"Stay Away Fay has to run in another three-mile chase, by I think March 8. He hasn’t been easy to get right this year so we’re cracking on with him this year and I’m hopeful I can get another run into him before that date. But if they’re all qualified and all fit and well then, yes, they could all run."

Joining Hitman at Newbury next weekend is one of the Ditcheat yard's more recent stable stars, Bravemansgame, who hasn't won a race since the 2022 King George at Kempton.

He was a well-beaten eighth behind Banbridge in the same race this Christmas but his trainer feels a target like the National may help rekindle the flame in the Bryan Drew-owned 10-year-old.

He said: "Bravemansgame is going to run in the Denman Chase as well, then he’ll go straight to Aintree.

“He’s just had a fairly tough time, he’s run some good races, apart from the King George when I think we paid for going too quick too early on in the race, I think he’s run two solid races this year.

"It’s a bit different running in a handicap than it is running in Grade 1s all the time and I just think it might spark him up, he might enjoy it."

Nicholls could also look to run the McNeill Family's Threeunderthrufive, who is reported to be on track for Ascot next month, a race in which he was successful under top weight last year.