Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paul Nicholls in a very familiar spot at Ascot

Paul Nicholls on his weekend chances

By Sporting Life
17:28 · FRI March 15, 2024

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls guides you through his Saturday runners.

Paul Nicholls

For more exclusive Paul Nicholls content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/

Kempton

13:35 - Beau Balko

He is consistent, won tidily at Musselburgh last time and is now 4lbs higher on a mark of 127. He has his chance on another flat, right-handed track.

14:10 - Irish Hill

The more it dries out at Kempton the better it will suit Irish Hill who I am expecting to run well. He has dropped 7lbs to a more realistic mark since the start of the season and hasn’t enjoyed racing on deep ground for most of the winter.

14:10 - Hugo’s New Horse

He has had issues with his breathing so we have given him a full wind op since his last run. I’d say he is sure to improve for the outing and could be one to take to Aintree or Ayr in a few week’s time

14:45 - Outlaw Peter

He won four times over hurdles last season including a race on this card a year ago and I was always looking forward to him going over fences. He ran well last time at Musselburgh and has a nice chance over a track and trip that plays to his strengths.

16:30 - Il Pino

He won his only Point-to-Point at Chaddesley Corbett and made an eye-catching start for us with an impressive victory on his hurdles debut at Wincanton in November. The form looks strong with the runner up subsequently winning twice and the fourth horse has also been successful. Il Pino is obviously a talented horse, but he is fragile to train, lost a fair bit of condition after that race and it has taken me ages to get him right again. I’m happy with him now and hoping he can confirm my view that he has a decent future.

Uttoxeter

13:15 - Below The Radar

He’s made a bright start for us, winning his bumper at Chepstow in November before making a successful debut over hurdles at Hereford six weeks ago. He has a 6lbs penalty in this deeper race so Freddie Gingell’s 5lbs claim comes in handy.

15:00 - Truckers Lodge

He is a standing dish in this race, won it in runaway style off a mark of 141 in 2020 and here he is back again for a fifth time. The heavier the ground, the more it will suit Truckers Lodge who is only a few years younger than his 18 old jockey Freddie Gingell. I then ran him a bit too quickly in the Coral Welsh National after his fine win in the London National at Sandown. Truckers Lodge has had a nice break since then and is fresh and bouncing now. He has an each way chance with conditions in his favour.

16:45 - Captain Bellamy

His below par run at Ascot last time told us that he doesn’t handle racing right-handed and that he needs soft ground. He’d looked a smart prospect when winning his bumper comfortably at Chepstow in October and I’m looking for him to bounce back at Uttoxeter with conditions in his favour.

Best chance: Outlaw Peter (14.45 Kempton) - He has solid claims at a track where he won twelve months ago.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo