Paul Nicholls on his weekend chances

Kempton



13:35 - Beau Balko



He is consistent, won tidily at Musselburgh last time and is now 4lbs higher on a mark of 127. He has his chance on another flat, right-handed track.



14:10 - Irish Hill



The more it dries out at Kempton the better it will suit Irish Hill who I am expecting to run well. He has dropped 7lbs to a more realistic mark since the start of the season and hasn’t enjoyed racing on deep ground for most of the winter.



14:10 - Hugo’s New Horse



He has had issues with his breathing so we have given him a full wind op since his last run. I’d say he is sure to improve for the outing and could be one to take to Aintree or Ayr in a few week’s time



14:45 - Outlaw Peter



He won four times over hurdles last season including a race on this card a year ago and I was always looking forward to him going over fences. He ran well last time at Musselburgh and has a nice chance over a track and trip that plays to his strengths.



16:30 - Il Pino



He won his only Point-to-Point at Chaddesley Corbett and made an eye-catching start for us with an impressive victory on his hurdles debut at Wincanton in November. The form looks strong with the runner up subsequently winning twice and the fourth horse has also been successful. Il Pino is obviously a talented horse, but he is fragile to train, lost a fair bit of condition after that race and it has taken me ages to get him right again. I’m happy with him now and hoping he can confirm my view that he has a decent future.



Uttoxeter



13:15 - Below The Radar



He’s made a bright start for us, winning his bumper at Chepstow in November before making a successful debut over hurdles at Hereford six weeks ago. He has a 6lbs penalty in this deeper race so Freddie Gingell’s 5lbs claim comes in handy.



15:00 - Truckers Lodge



He is a standing dish in this race, won it in runaway style off a mark of 141 in 2020 and here he is back again for a fifth time. The heavier the ground, the more it will suit Truckers Lodge who is only a few years younger than his 18 old jockey Freddie Gingell. I then ran him a bit too quickly in the Coral Welsh National after his fine win in the London National at Sandown. Truckers Lodge has had a nice break since then and is fresh and bouncing now. He has an each way chance with conditions in his favour.



16:45 - Captain Bellamy



His below par run at Ascot last time told us that he doesn’t handle racing right-handed and that he needs soft ground. He’d looked a smart prospect when winning his bumper comfortably at Chepstow in October and I’m looking for him to bounce back at Uttoxeter with conditions in his favour.