Paul Nicholls facing issues with key gallop after torrential rain

Torrential rain on Sunday has left Paul Nicholls without some key facilities at his Ditcheat base.

Speaking on Monday's Betfair Ditcheat Diary, he said: “It was biblical rain yesterday, in 33 years here I’ve never seen anything like it. Our hill gallop was absolutely fine so we can use that, but our loops and flat gallop are literally under water. You’ve never seen water like it. "We haven’t been able to assess the full damage yet because we can’t get on there, but I’ve never had water on the gallops, let alone what we saw yesterday. “I was out last night with Rob my gallops man and several others and we couldn’t believe what we were seeing. The damage water does is absolutely incredible.

Paul's Ditcheat Diary 🗒️



Notable performances in defeat for Stage Star and Monmiral but a ‘biblical’ downpour on Sunday saw some of the Ditcheat gallops submerged in water.@PFNicholls shares the latest with @BetfairBarry. pic.twitter.com/JhX9USQLD7 — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) January 27, 2025

"As I’ve said we’ve still got the hill gallop and everything has been able to do two canters up there and we’ve been able to school as usual, we just haven’t been able to use the flat gallop and loop. "We haven't been able to assess the damage yet but I’d say it’s not good. There’s no point hiding away and saying it’ll all be OK, and there’s a huge amount of damage which we’ll have to put right during the week. “We can still use the hill gallop, we can still school but it’s not ideal and there’s a lot more rain forecast. It’s not a helpful situation." Nicholls had a mixed day at Cheltenham on Saturday. One of the bright spots was Monmiral's run when chasing home Gowel Road in the Betfair Cleeve Hurdle. “He ran very well giving four pounds on Saturday so level weights would give him a chance I suppose," the trainer said. “He’s in the Stayers’ Hurdle, he’ll be in the Pertemps as well and we’ll have to weigh up the options nearer the time and make a decision. But if he was 6/1 in the Pertemps and 25s for the Stayers’ that would tell us all what to do really. “But we’ll make that decision nearer the time and we were thrilled with him at the weekend, he ran very well. He is a bit in no-man’s-land with his handicap mark in relation to running in Graded races, but it was a very good run again."