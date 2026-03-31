Regent's Stroll was third behind Meetmebythesea in the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and is all set to step up in trip for the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase on the second day of the meeting.

Nicholls told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "The plan is to go to Aintree on the Friday in the 3m1f novice chase that we won last year with Caldwell Potter.

"I will keep an eye on the ground, if it was very soft or something like that you could make an entry in the two and a half but hopefully it's nice spring ground.

"He ran very well there in the novice hurdle last year, he suggested the last day that three miles is going to suit him so that's the plan.

"He's always wanted a trip but his behaviour earlier in the season when he wouldn't relax it wasn't going to suit. He's got better and better and the best behaved he's ever been was at Cheltenham."