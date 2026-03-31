Paul Nicholls is gearing up for Aintree with both Regent's Stroll and No Drama This End all set to run in Liverpool at the Randox Grand National meeting.
Regent's Stroll was third behind Meetmebythesea in the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and is all set to step up in trip for the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase on the second day of the meeting.
Nicholls told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "The plan is to go to Aintree on the Friday in the 3m1f novice chase that we won last year with Caldwell Potter.
"I will keep an eye on the ground, if it was very soft or something like that you could make an entry in the two and a half but hopefully it's nice spring ground.
"He ran very well there in the novice hurdle last year, he suggested the last day that three miles is going to suit him so that's the plan.
"He's always wanted a trip but his behaviour earlier in the season when he wouldn't relax it wasn't going to suit. He's got better and better and the best behaved he's ever been was at Cheltenham."
Meanwhile, No Drama This End and Talk To the Man could both run in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle over three miles, although both will have entries in Ireland, as well.
"We've got a little while to go with Talk To The Man, he's very fresh and well because he hasn't run for a while," Nicholls said.
"Both he and No Drama This End will have an entry in both races and we'll see what the ground does.
"I'd say both want three miles to be honest with you and if they have to take each other on at the end of the season then so be it.
"I'll also enter them in Punchestown.
"No Drama has to come back from that run the other day, but he didn't have a hard race it just didn't work out, but I want cut in the ground for him.
"Talk To The Man is an exciting horse and will be a lovely horse to go chasing with in the future."
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