Patrick Mullins weekend preview

Patrick Mullins is hoping for bold shows from two runners in England on Saturday.
First up is Mystical Power who faces a mouthwatering clash with Sir Gino in the Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
The son of Galileo and Annie Power developed into on of the best two mile novice hurdlers of last season and the assistant trainer is hoping he can continue to surprise them with his progress.
“He's a horse that has just improved with every run. We went to Ballinrobe in May thinking he'd win – but not thinking he’d definitely win – and he did.
“He went to Galway and we were pleasantly surprised with what he did there. Then we went to the Moscow Flyer, ran a cracker in the Supreme Novices’ and came back to win at both Aintree and Punchestown.
"If he’s improved again – and it’s hard to know because his work at home is always lackadaisical – it will be a fascinating race. We’ll find out where he measures up against Sr Gino who obviously has fantastic form and they’re very sweet on but it won’t be easy for him, he’s only four and stepping up.
“It’s a clash of the generations, the ex-novice against the ex-juvenile and hopefully we can come out on top."
Horantzau D'Airy will be a bigger price in the Coral Gold Cup but arrives at Newbury off the back of good runs in the Kerry and Munster Nationals.
“He’s had two great runs. We had a lot of trouble with him when he first came in getting him sound and keeping him sound but he seems to be blossoming now," Mullins said.
“We started him out over two miles over fences before eventually stepping him up in the Kerry National. He was a flying home second behind Flooring Porter and I think the winner slipped the field that day, I don’t think it was a simple case of him galloping the rest into submission.
“Our horse might have been a little unlucky and again in the Munster National, Danny (Mullins) again made the running on Flooring Porter and we were possibly too far back and finished second again.
“I think it’s not unfair to say he’s possibly been unlucky the last twice but he’s been creeping up the weights. He has plenty of weight again but should stay the trip and should love the ground. Danny has been riding out of his skin in the big races, he won the Paddy Power Chase, he won the Scottish National, the bet365, he won the Munster National.
"He’s dynamite in these big-field staying handicap chases and has to expect a big run on Saturday. I’m surprised at how big a price Horantzau D'Airy is.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.