Patrick Mullins weekend preview

First up is Mystical Power who faces a mouthwatering clash with Sir Gino in the Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The son of Galileo and Annie Power developed into on of the best two mile novice hurdlers of last season and the assistant trainer is hoping he can continue to surprise them with his progress.

“He's a horse that has just improved with every run. We went to Ballinrobe in May thinking he'd win – but not thinking he’d definitely win – and he did.

“He went to Galway and we were pleasantly surprised with what he did there. Then we went to the Moscow Flyer, ran a cracker in the Supreme Novices’ and came back to win at both Aintree and Punchestown.

"If he’s improved again – and it’s hard to know because his work at home is always lackadaisical – it will be a fascinating race. We’ll find out where he measures up against Sr Gino who obviously has fantastic form and they’re very sweet on but it won’t be easy for him, he’s only four and stepping up.

“It’s a clash of the generations, the ex-novice against the ex-juvenile and hopefully we can come out on top."