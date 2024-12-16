Patrick Mullins says the Closutton team were mightily impressed by Majborough’s winning chase debut at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Last year’s leading juvenile hurdler was in against talented stablemates Tullyhill and Asian Master but bounded clear from the last to win by six-and-a-half lengths. The assistant trainer told Sporting Life: “He fenced superbly. He missed one down the back but at the next one, the fourth last, Mark (Walsh) gave him a squeeze and he just took two lengths out of the field. He was in against Tullyhill and Asian Master, it was essentially a Grade Two and there have been weaker Grade Ones run, and it was interesting. "He’s stepping out of the juvenile division taking on horses from the novice division. He’s facing a whole new pool of horses and you’re trying to find out the relative strength in depth in each one. "So, for him to come and beat two high-class older horses like that is fantastic. We can’t believe what he’s been showing us with his physique all along and he just keeps pulling it out the bag. "We can’t wait to find out where the limit is with him.”

Mullins had a good weekend in the saddle himself, winning bumpers on the exciting Future Prospect and Kalypso’chance. The latter, a spare ride for Gigginstown and Gordon Elliott, took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Future Champions Flat Race in such style at Navan that he was promoted to favouritism for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. “I don’t think he’s flashy at home and was a relatively cheap point-to-point buy out of England by Masked Marvel. He was plenty keen, we went a good gallop, the time was significantly faster than the hurdles races but again it’s dry ground,” Mullins said. “It was 3.55, normally the winning times in Navan in December are 4.10, 4.15 or even 4.20, but that’s just the season we’ve had. He travelled really strongly all the way and once I’ve pulled him out, at Punchestown he looked a galloper, but at Navan he showed a turn of gear. “He sets the standard in the bumper field at the moment and I’d love to ride him again, but I have a funny feeling Harry (Swan) won’t be choosing anything over him next time."