The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
Patrick Mullins Sunday preview: Naas runners

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat January 25, 2025 · 6h ago

Patrick Mullins warns Anzadam doesn't face an entirely straightforward task in Sunday's Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle.

The five-year-old won both his starts in France as a juvenile but was having his first run for the Closutton team when running out an impressive winner at Fairyhouse in December.

It was a performance that earned Unibet Champion Hurdle quotes and while he faces only two rivals this weekend Mullins said: “It was a pleasant surprise what he did the first day. At home he’s a hardy ride, he wears a hood and he was entered across the water but on only his second run for us we were looking for a smaller step up.

“The Limestone Lad provides that and while it has cut up, Beacon Edge brings a fair level of form to it and I’d be wary of the bottom horse, Laafi, who was nearly rated 100 on the Flat and won very well first time out beating a couple of fancied horses with the right owners and trainers.

“So it might not be as much of a penalty kick as it might appear to some people but we’ll be disappointed if he is beaten. We’re hoping he can make up into a Champion Hurdle horse but it’s a big ask for him, he’s having to learn to do things very quickly. This is only his second run in Ireland for us.”

Stablemate Dancing City was one of last season's leading novice hurdles and looks to take the next step up the chasing ladder in the Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase.

“He’s a horse that generally needs a run or two to get fit so we were delighted he was able to win first time out over fences at Punchestown and win so well," Mullins said.

“We're hoping fences are going to bring out the best in him but this is a competitive race, Bioluminescence is there, Dee Capo is there, but I think three miles around Naas should really suit him.

“He went to Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown and the DRF last year and won three out of the four so should be the one to beat and hopefully can win this en-route to heading to the Brown Advisory."

Dancing City is dominant at Aintree
Dancing City is dominant at Aintree

Mullins partners Adiemus in the closing BetVictor's 60 Euro New Customer Offer (Pro/Am) Flat Race for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and he's hoping lightning can strike twice for the Double Green team.

“It’s a two miles two bumper, Jasmin De Vaux won it last year and he wouldn’t be unlike Jasmin. He’s not much to look at, he’s a smaller, slighter type by a stallion I don’t know much about in Guiliani," he said.

“He wasn’t an expensive store but I think he has a bit of speed and it looks the weaker of the weekend bumpers. I don’t think there’s as much depth to this one as there was the Fairyhouse race on Saturday and I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t do the business.

“I like his work at home and I think he has a little turn of foot. Hopefully he can follow up Jasmin’s win there last year.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

