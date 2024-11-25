Patrick Mullins: State Man and Fact To File reflections

"They had the advantage of having had a run, they had race fitness and put that to use.

However, Mullins told Sporting Life: “It was very disappointing to get beaten but I think fair play to Gordon, Jack and Gigginstown. Their mare is better than I gave her credit for, she’s as good as they said she is, and they rode a fantastic race.

The reigning Champion Hurdle hero suffered his first defeat in Ireland when going down by two lengths to the star mare, despite having headed his front-running rival going to the final flight.

“It was a strongly-run race but it looked to me as if State Man got to the front going to the last, missed it a bit and just blew up. I’ll bet Willie’s new baseball cap she won’t beat him again this season.

“But it’s going to be fascinating to watch. It sets the season up fantastically and we’re all looking forward to the rematch, but I’d be fairly happy he’ll right the wrong."

Stablemate Ballyburn impressed when winning on his chasing debut on the same card and Mullins couldn’t find fault with the display.

“We were delighted. I think it’s pretty obvious a lot of our horses are needing a run so for him to go out and gallop the way he did and finish the race so strongly just shows his natural ability," he said.

“Obviously, he got beaten first time out last season, but he wasn’t taking on anything like Firefox this time but the way he jumped was the big positive out of it. He seemed very measured, long or short, he seemed pretty settled and I think fences will do that.

"In a chase race there are more jumps and that gives them something to think about and I think it was pretty faultless on Saturday."