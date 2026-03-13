Patrick Mullins reflects on a Gold Cup day to remember as Gaelic Warrior wins the feature

Apolon De Charnie landed the Triumph at 50/1, with Patrick doing the steering on his father Willie's horse as he came out best from a team of nine from Closutton.

"Look, it was fantastic," Mullins said. "He was a horse that had done a nice few little bits of work at home and I don't take too much notice of the juveniles very often.

"But when I watched back his run behind Proactif, I just thought he wouldn't be far away from the next time they met.

"Everything went really well, he jumped great, he nodded on landing at the back of the last and it's just great to get a winner after hitting the crossbar yesterday and nice to get one against the pros over the jumps.

"We had a lovely position, but then once we had gone past the stands and we went down the hill to the third hurdle, I was flat out.

"When we started going uphill, he just came onto the bridle and it was just a case of not getting there too soon."