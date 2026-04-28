Patrick Mullins Punchestown Wednesday preview: Guide to rides

Fact To File v Gaelic Warrior in Punchestown Gold Cup

“I just think it’s one of the great clashes of our time. I don’t know why there’s not more being made about it. They’re both phenomenal horses, they’re both Cheltenham Festival-winning horses, both multiple Grade One-winning horses.

"They’re coming here in their prime and off the back of big wins. It’s round three for the season, two all in their whole career. Look it’s a different task for Gaelic Warrior, there’s no inside rail like there is at Cheltenham, it will be a little harder to settle him.

“But I think Paul will get that done and he’s easier to ride on better ground as well. I’m a Gaelic Warrior fan and Fact To File will have to be at his absolute best to beat him."