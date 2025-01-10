Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
Check out Patrick's Sunday thoughts

Patrick Mullins: Punchestown Sunday preview

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat January 11, 2025 · 1h ago

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing Salvator Mundi back in action in Sunday's Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle but has a worry over the ground for the five-year-old.

Second in his sole start in France, the son of No Risk At All has raced twice for the Closutton team, finishing sixth in last year's JCB Triumph Hurdle before outclassing his rivals in a Tipperary maiden hurdle in May.

He finds himself as favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham ahead of his reappearance and the assistant trainer told Sporting Life: “He’s a horse we’ve always thought an awful lot of, his work has always been very good. His first run was obviously behind Sir Gino where he headed him before the last and then didn’t quite last it home.

“We then asked him a big question by running him in the Triumph first-time-out last year but we couldn’t get him right early enough in the season. Willie has done something similar in the past with the likes of Il Etait Temps, if they can win that’s great, if they don’t they then have their novice season.

“He won his novice in Tipperary where he blew his opposition away. Look I do think he’s a horse suited to better ground, and it’s probably not going to be very nice ground at Punchestown after the frost, and that’s a little concern but he’s fit, he’s ready to rock and to be honest if he gets beaten we’ll be disappointed. But I do put a little Asterix onto that, as the better the ground, the better he’ll be.”

The Mullins team have an interesting second string to their bow, JP McManus' Kel Histoire. He made an impressive winning start for the stable last month.

“He won very well down in Cork and is a nice Masked Marvel horse. He’s not overly big or strong but quite pacey and racy. If Salvator Mundi, on his first start of the season and on ground that might not suit him ideally, doesn’t perform to his best, then Kel Histoire should be there to pick up the pieces.

“He’s not a horse I’d underestimate and is a great second string to have going into the race.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING