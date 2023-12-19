Patrick Mullins on unraced bumper horses set to debut over Christmas

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing at least three key members of the Closutton bumper team running over Christmas.
Speaking on this week’s Get Stuck In programme he said: “I think we’ve a good bumper team this year. We haven’t quite figured out our number one as such, but I think we’ll have a few nice horses entered over Christmas.
“Joystick is a grey horse owned by Rich Ricci. He was an unlucky third in a point-to-point and reminds me a bit of Champagne Fever in that he’s a big, grey, long-striding horse.
“Cantico is a Diamond Boy horse for the Turleys, Galopin Des Champs’ owners. He’s a big, strong horse who won a point-to-point for the Slatterys. He goes well.
“Sounds Victorius is a Champs Elysees. He went nicely in a schooling race at Naas recently while Cadoudal Saint is another big, wide, strong grey. He’s 16.3 and won his point-to-point. The four of those will be entered up over Christmas and hopefully we’ll get three of them out anyway.”
