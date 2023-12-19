Patrick Mullins on unraced bumper horses set to debut over Christmas

Speaking on this week’s Get Stuck In programme he said: “I think we’ve a good bumper team this year. We haven’t quite figured out our number one as such, but I think we’ll have a few nice horses entered over Christmas.

“Joystick is a grey horse owned by Rich Ricci. He was an unlucky third in a point-to-point and reminds me a bit of Champagne Fever in that he’s a big, grey, long-striding horse.

“Cantico is a Diamond Boy horse for the Turleys, Galopin Des Champs’ owners. He’s a big, strong horse who won a point-to-point for the Slatterys. He goes well.

“Sounds Victorius is a Champs Elysees. He went nicely in a schooling race at Naas recently while Cadoudal Saint is another big, wide, strong grey. He’s 16.3 and won his point-to-point. The four of those will be entered up over Christmas and hopefully we’ll get three of them out anyway.”