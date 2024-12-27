Sporting Life
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins on State Man v Brighterdaysahead

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat December 28, 2024 · 2h ago

Patrick Mullins is confident State Man can avenge his Unibet Morgiana defeat at the hooves of Brighterdaysahead when they clash again at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The reigning champion hurdler suffered a shock defeat when Gordon Elliott’s mare rallied to beat him having been headed at Punchestown.

But Mullins told Sporting Life: “Brighterdaysahead got a fantastic ride from Jack Kennedy at Punchestown. There’d been plenty of rain that weekend, it’s the only time we’ve had really soft ground all winter.

“She’d had a run at Down Royal and Jack used that ace card. He made it a gallop. State Man got to the front going to the last but probably took a blow and missed the last and the winner toughed it out.

“Brighterdayshead is a fantastic mare, better than I gave her credit for, and Gordon and Jack deserve a lot of credit because they were always very sweet on her.

“But I’m all in on State Man here. Whatever santa cost, whatever the Christmas dinner cost, get it back on State Man. Back at Leopardstown and with a run under his belt, I think he’ll get back on top.”

