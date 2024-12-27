Patrick Mullins on State Man v Brighterdaysahead

The reigning champion hurdler suffered a shock defeat when Gordon Elliott’s mare rallied to beat him having been headed at Punchestown.

But Mullins told Sporting Life: “Brighterdaysahead got a fantastic ride from Jack Kennedy at Punchestown. There’d been plenty of rain that weekend, it’s the only time we’ve had really soft ground all winter.

“She’d had a run at Down Royal and Jack used that ace card. He made it a gallop. State Man got to the front going to the last but probably took a blow and missed the last and the winner toughed it out.