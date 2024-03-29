Patrick Mullins on Scottish Grand National day

Mr Incredible came out of the race fine and he didn't go very far. He's on a mark of 153 and has a big weight but every time he's completed he picks up some prize money and every little helps.

He's also a proven stayer - although I think the Scottish National always looks like quite a quick race. He should be staying on at the end.

Spanish Harlem is Paul's ride but it wasn't an easy decision. He probably hasn't shown his full potential yet, Paul is hoping he can finally show on the race track what he shows us at home.

Ontheropes takes a bit to get fit but I expect him to improve again. The ground might be a little bit nicer than what he's been running on in the winter.

Macdermott won impressively at Fairyhouse but that was well below this grade. It'll be hard for him to win again but I think Danny (Mullins) is happy enough to be on Macdermott as there's every chance he will improve again.

Klarc Kent and We'llhavewan complete the team, although the latter probably doesn't have a whole lot hidden from the handicapper. He's not a big horse and these smaller fences might help him. The cheekpieces might help him jump a bit sharper.

Sharjah is top weight in the novices' handicap chase and last year he was second to Constitution Hill at Aintree. He's in very good form. It's going to be difficult with his weight but the flat track will be in his favour and I'm hopeful he'll stay three miles well enough.