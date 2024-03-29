Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Patrick Mullins

Patrick Mullins on Scottish Grand National day

By Patrick Mullins
12:05 · FRI April 19, 2024

Patrick Mullins provides a preview of the yard's big guns on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr.

Mr Incredible came out of the race fine and he didn't go very far. He's on a mark of 153 and has a big weight but every time he's completed he picks up some prize money and every little helps.

He's also a proven stayer - although I think the Scottish National always looks like quite a quick race. He should be staying on at the end.

Spanish Harlem is Paul's ride but it wasn't an easy decision. He probably hasn't shown his full potential yet, Paul is hoping he can finally show on the race track what he shows us at home.

Ontheropes takes a bit to get fit but I expect him to improve again. The ground might be a little bit nicer than what he's been running on in the winter.

Macdermott won impressively at Fairyhouse but that was well below this grade. It'll be hard for him to win again but I think Danny (Mullins) is happy enough to be on Macdermott as there's every chance he will improve again.

Klarc Kent and We'llhavewan complete the team, although the latter probably doesn't have a whole lot hidden from the handicapper. He's not a big horse and these smaller fences might help him. The cheekpieces might help him jump a bit sharper.

Sharjah is top weight in the novices' handicap chase and last year he was second to Constitution Hill at Aintree. He's in very good form. It's going to be difficult with his weight but the flat track will be in his favour and I'm hopeful he'll stay three miles well enough.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo