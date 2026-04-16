Patrick Mullins on Road To Home in Coral Scottish Grand National

The Mullins team has struck gold in the past two editions of the Ayr marathon courtesy of Macdermott (Danny Mullins) and Captain Cody (Harry Cobden) and while Road To Home is the sole contender from Closutton on this occasion, his rider expects a big performance.

Patrick Mullins was on board when Road To Home found only the reopposing Ask Brewster a neck too good in last month's Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival and the amateur jockey is looking forward to the rematch.

He told sportinglife.com: "I thought he ran a cracker in the Kim Muir, I thought we had it won but I think Ask Brewster was probably only idling a little bit, and once we got to him, he picked up again.

"We're slightly better off at the weights, but not hugely. They've left Shane Cotter on him, which is great to see, another Irish amateur going over. And obviously Rob James won the Scottish National a few years ago as an Irish amateur.

"The Kim Muir was his first taste of a big-field handicap and maybe that will stand to him as well.

"Stepping up in trip is an unknown, but I don't see any reason why it won't suit him. He improved for stepping up to three miles, two furlongs. So we're hoping that he could improve again for going even further.

"The weight of 11-6, Captain Cody was the largest winning weight in a long time last year with 11-4, but I do think this is a slightly different type of Scottish National. The top weight is much lower this time, and I'm not sure there's a big a spread on the weights. The weight also means I can ride them, which is always a help.

"I'd be a little concerned (about the ground), hopefully it isn't too soft, but we'll watch the racing there today, and I think they're not due to get much more rain, so it should be fine.

"He's in great form."

In terms of Road To Home's chief dangers, Mullins considers the Joseph O'Brien-trained Kim Roque another leading contender from Ireland.

He said: "It maybe isn't quite as high-class a renewal as it can be. I think Joseph's horse sets a fair standard, being a six-year-old with quite a lightweight, and he didn't get the run of the race in the Kim Muir, so I'd be very wary of him, Kim Roque."