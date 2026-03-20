Patrick Mullins on Nick Rockett and horses to follow after Cheltenham Festival

How did it feel to win a first Grade 1 at the Cheltenham Festival?

“It's funny because I always think there are almost two Cheltenham days in a day, the first four races the crowd is there and they're all excited - they're all on ITV - and then after the main race some people are heading away and there is that slightly different feel to the later races.

"So to get a winner in the first race on Gold Cup day was magic. With a 50/1 winner, there wasn't quite the same reception you might get for a well-backed winner of the Bumper or something! There's just a different feel when you ride a fancied horse, rather than an outsider, but I wasn't complaining. I was just delighted to get a winner for the week, which was great.