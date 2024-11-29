Patrick Mullins on Lossiemouth and Willy De Houelle

It's a heavyweight showdown and Mullins said: “It’s another incredible race after State Man and Brighterdaysahead, after the firecracker in the John Durkan, after Sir Gino v Mystical Power, now we have the Champion Hurdle favourite taking on the Stayers’ Hurdle favourite over two-and-a-half miles. We’re spoiled at the moment.

“It’s going to be hard for Lossiemouth. We’ve no doubt this is Teahupoo’s big, main aim. Gordon will have him 100% ready for this then they usually freshen him up for Cheltenham.

“This is a starting point for us. A bit like State Man against Brighterdaysahead, I think we might get caught for fitness. I’d imagine they’ll ride a positive race, Paul will creep away, and you don’t want to gut her over two-and-a-half miles.

"But you’d like to see coming down to the last on his tail or beside him and if she gets beat from the back of the last then so be it."