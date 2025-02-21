Patrick Mullins on Gameofinches and the Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Gameofinches impressed jockey Patrick Mullins when making a successful start to life under Rules on Thursday.

The son of Blue Bresil, trained by the amateur rider's father Willie, was snapped up by Prof. Caroline Tisdall after winning a point-to-point at Dromahane in November and barely came off the bridle to justify cramped odds on his first bumper start at Punchestown. His jockey, who has won the Weatherbys Champion Bumper a record four times on Cousin Vinny (2008), Champagne Fever (2012), Facile Vega (2022) and Jasmin De Vaux last March, feels the strapping six-year-old has all the tools to be highly competitive at the Cheltenham Festival just 20 days on from his introduction.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "It was (easy) for Gameofinches, it's what we thought he'd do. I was a touch worried going to the start but we ended up settling in, which was great. "He's a fine, big horse - he's 16.3hh - and he only came here in late-November which is never easy to do as we like to give horses plenty of time to settle in. Which is why we're getting him out as late as we are. "Obviously the meeting got put back, which isn't ideal, but Cousin Vinny won at Punchestown on the Wednesday this week and went and won the Champion Bumper 22 days on, as the Wednesday that year was put back a day so he got 22 days. "This fella has won on the Thursday so he's got 20 days. It's not ideal but it can be done and the fact that he's a six-year-old who has had two point-to-point runs and now a bumper, is a little bit different perhaps to a horse that's had their first ever run. "We don't think he's short of gears, normally I like to give them a squeeze and teach them to quicken but because the race was so close to Cheltenham, I was very conscious of giving him as easy a race as we could. "So I didn't get to really open him up and perhaps that is a little negative as well. But we've done it at home and we think he's not just a galloper, he has a turn of foot, and there probably hasn't been too many horses with his size and scope that won the Champion Bumper - you're probably looking at something like Florida Pearl. Facile Vega was as tall but maybe not as wide. "He definitely has the ability to win the Champion Bumper, we'll have to see how he comes out of the race over the next week or 10 days but that's where we'd like to get him."