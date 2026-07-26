Patrick Mullins on Galway Tuesday chances including Kai Lung

The highly-competitive contest has once again attracted a large field of mainly progressive types but the Willie Mullins-trained Kai Lung could be one step ahead of the assessor according to the assistant trainer.

"Kai Lung has his first run on the Flat for us on Tuesday," said Patrick Mullins.

"Obviously, it's a very competitive race but I think that a lot of those horses having their first run on the Flat for us... you have to keep them onside generally speaking. From a mark of 80-odd he should hold a chance.

"I know it's a different trip that he would normally be competing at, but he seems to be a very fast horse at home.

"He's definitely not there making up the numbers. Stall 19 isn't impossible, I know Danny (Mullins) won this from out there one year on a horse called Riven Light although that was a long time ago now."