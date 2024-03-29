Patrick Mullins on Fairyhouse Easter Festival hopes

There’s not a while lot between them, but I’m a big fan of Magic McColgan and I’d like to think she could be hard to beat.

Flashaway is our other horse in this under Jody Townend. She obviously stays very well, she won in Gowran on bottomless ground, and she’s entitled to come on a bit as well from that.

Even though she handles the ground, I do think she has plenty of speed and this’ll suit her well.

But she’s not a slow mare, we had to make the running because there was no speed, but I didn’t want to get racing on her too early because she has a bit of speed. And so it wasn’t the case that she got outpaced and stayed on, it was a deliberate manoeuvre.

On Saturday I ride Magic McColgan in the Listed mares’ bumper. She’s a sister to Tornado Flyer and Hurricane Fly is in the second-dam's line so she’s a super pedigree. She was very good in Leopardstown which was very soft, it was a real washout of a day and they got racing quite early around the home bend and we ended up letting them go by us and switching in and getting back up.

Going back, you read about Desert Orchid and then of course Nina (Carberry) and Katie (Walsh) won it which were obviously huge days. We always had terrible luck in it, we couldn’t get a horse to finish it let alone win it, until Burrows Saint came along and Ruby (Walsh). But it’s still very difficult to win.

It's probably the best stand-alone, single day with the best atmosphere in Irish racing.

Easter Monday and the Irish Grand National is always one of the biggest days in the calendar and there’s such a great tradition, stories going way back. The queues to get into Fairyhouse on Easter Monday have always been something, I remember we used to sit in the car for 45 minutes – they’ve got a better traffic system going on now and the motorway came in, but I’ve some very fond memories of the meeting.

We’ve got Doctor Steinberg, Kopek Des Bordes and La Note Verte in the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper on Saturday and it’s a hundred thousand euro bumper, the joint-most valuable bumper in Ireland.

This is an unusual race as a lot of the horses probably wouldn’t be running but for the big prize. They’re all sort of three-quarters ready.

Kopek Des Bordes is a horse I like an awful lot. He’s a little bit hot but I think has an awful lot of ability. He’s a fine, big chasing type.

And Doctor Steinberg is a Doctor Dino – a smaller, sharper type which might lead me to think he could be the one.

I can’t ride La Note Verte because of the weight and in truth we haven’t been able to do a lot with them before this, so we’ll leave it up to Willie and see how they get on.

I’m riding Fun Fun Fun in the Grade 1 Mares’ Novice Hurdle – ‘The Honeysuckle’ – over two and a half miles. We were toying with the idea of waiting and going to Aintree with her, because I think her style of racing would suit that, she’s a very fast jumper and she runs a little bit keen.

But it looks like there’s a lot of good geldings going there so we’ve decided to take our chance here. Here pedigree suggests the ground will be no problem but she’s going to have to settle and that’s the main thing. If she settles I think she’s got a huge chance and she’s fresher than Jade De Grugy as she didn’t go to Cheltenham.

The WillowWarm Gold Cup is the other Grade 1 on the card and Willie has declared Blood Destiny and Tactical Move.

I do think Blood Destiny is probably better suited to shorter trips, his jumping is pretty sharp. We did change tactics the last day and dropped him in rather than go forward with him. The conditions are probably going to suit Spillane’s Tower slightly better than us and I think at the weights he’s a bit better off too. But Blood Destiny will run well.

Tactical Move is out of Denwoman, who is a sister to Denman, and he’s that type of a horse – a big, strong gelding but he’s very fragile. This year, now he’s a bit older he’s taking his training well and he’s got lots of ability.

In time I think three miles will be fine for him. If the top two falter then he could pick up the pieces.

Tough task for Rockett

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National features a lot of jumping, they have three fences in the straight for this meeting – whereas they normally only have two – there are three up each of the sides too so it takes a lot of jumping.

The start is right in the corner, right besides stands, and can be a little bit chaotic. Although this year I’m not sure it’s going to fill so there might be a little bit more room.

It’s an unusual race and normally very hard to drop in, they usually go very fast over the first three or four and then pull up. I Am Maximus did drop in class year but there are always exceptions, and it normally pays to race prominently.

Nick Rockett has a chance, he’s won a Graded hurdle around Fairyhouse and he’s won a beginners chase there. He’s not a big horse and he’s going to have to carry a lot of weight and this isn’t a race that favours those under big weights.

So the weight he’ll have to carry is a big negative, particularly given the size of him and the way the ground is going to be. Perhaps if it’s run steadily and turns into a sprint later on, the ground won’t be so much of a concern but it’s a big ask for him and Minella Cocooner.

The one I like of ours is We’llhavewan, who was second in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown. I think he’ll be a pound out of the handicap but I think if we can get him to settle a little better than I think he had a very good profile.