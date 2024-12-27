Patrick Mullins on Fact To File v Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown

Patrick Mullins can't wait to see Fact To File and Galopin Des Champs go head-to-head again in Saturday's Savills Chase.

The young pretender claimed the scalp of last year's Leopardstown winner when they reappeared in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase but the assistant trainer feels the older horse has plenty more in his favour this time. He told Sporting Life: “You have the dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner taking on the young pretender who drew first blood in the John Durkan but we all know Punchestown isn’t Galopin Des Champs’ favourite track, he’s only ever been beaten over fences there.