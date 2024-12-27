Patrick Mullins on Fact To File v Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown

Patrick Mullins can't wait to see Fact To File and Galopin Des Champs go head-to-head again in Saturday's Savills Chase.
The young pretender claimed the scalp of last year's Leopardstown winner when they reappeared in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase but the assistant trainer feels the older horse has plenty more in his favour this time.
He told Sporting Life: “You have the dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner taking on the young pretender who drew first blood in the John Durkan but we all know Punchestown isn’t Galopin Des Champs’ favourite track, he’s only ever been beaten over fences there.
“This race is over an extra half mile which also plays into Galopin’s hands and the performance he put in the Savills last year was I think probably the best chasing performance I’ve ever seen in Ireland, definitely this century.
“The king is very much back in his kingdom but we’ve always thought the world of Fact To File, he could be absolutely anything. Closutton is split, it’s our Denman and Kauto Star, they’re not at that level yet but they could be.
“I’d hate to call it but for me Galopin Des Champs is the Leopardstown horse and it’s for Fact To File to get past him, for all he beat him in the John Durkan. He still has to get past Galopin and take the crown on Saturday.”
