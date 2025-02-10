Patrick Mullins on Copacabana and Dinoblue

"I thought there was plenty more in the tank. He ran well past the line but I suppose it was a slowly-enough run race so it was a bit easier to do that than on other days.

“We went to Navan with him because we wanted a big galloping track. It actually turned into a bit of a dash and I was pleasantly surprised with the turn of foot he showed.

"He was very slow to come to hand, I remember riding him in his first bit of work and thinking ‘this could be a long road’, but every week since he’s just improved, improved and improved.

His rider told Sporting Life: “He gave me a fantastic feel. He’ s a fine, big horse around 17 hands, one of the bigger horses in the yard.

He's as low as 6/1 for the Cheltenham feature following his successful debut in the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive (Pro/Am) Flat Race , impressing with his strength in the finish in beating Burrows Drive by five lengths.

“But what I really love about him is his temperament, he’s so relaxed. It’s unusual to see me going round in a bumper with a loop in my rein, our bumper horses are usually a bit more 'travelly', but I think that temperament will be a huge asset to him at Cheltenham.

“He definitely gave me the feel of a horse who can go there. He’s been in training all season, he has that great foundation into him, obviously it’s only about four weeks away, but Cousin Vinny only won about three weeks before he went to Cheltenham.

“Like I said, he’s a fine big horse, with a nice, relaxed temperament. He doesn’t look like a horse who is going to fade away or get light. I think he’ll take the race in his stride and improve for it."

On Saturday, stablemates Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy served up a thriller in the BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Chase at Naas, the former coming out on top by a neck.

“It was a great race which was nice because it was obviously a slightly disappointing turnout. They are two proper mares, Dinoblue was giving away the penalty for her Grade One win and they came up opposite sides of the track," Mullins said.

"Paul always comes up the far side for that rail, which is normally an advantage, but Mark obviously thought there was a nice, fresh strip of ground down the inside.

“Dinoblue gave the weight away and won, despite giving the last a fair thump, so it was a great performance out of her. I suppose she had the form from beating geldings so had the upper hand on form but I thought that was much more like it from her after a slightly below-par effort at Christmas.

“But you have to remember that was against the top geldings and dropping back to mares’ company is slightly easier for her.

“Both will go to Cheltenham, off level weights, but I’d imagine going up in trip will help Allegorie De Vassy slightly more than Dinoblue, so it will be another fascinating clash between them.”