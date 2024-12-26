Patrick Mullins on Ballyburn and Gaelic Warrior

Patrick Mullins is relishing the prospect of Ballyburn taking on Sir Gino in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Friday.

However the six-year-old faces a very different test as he returns to England for the first time since running away with the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival. “They got rid of the two mile Grade One novice chase at Leopardstown which is why we’re coming across with Ballyburn. His pedigree is all three miles, he’s a Flemensfirth, so is he an out-and-out two miler on good ground around Kempton? Probably not,” Mullins admitted. “I think this will be fantastic experience for him and really sharpen him up. Sir Gino will be no pushover and neither will Rubaud , but we’ve been very happy with Ballyburn since he ran at Punchestown, he’s obviously got this huge engine. I think the fact Paul Townend is going over to ride him says enough.”