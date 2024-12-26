Patrick Mullins on Ballyburn and Gaelic Warrior

Patrick Mullins is relishing the prospect of Ballyburn taking on Sir Gino in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Friday.
However the six-year-old faces a very different test as he returns to England for the first time since running away with the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at last season’s Cheltenham Festival.
“They got rid of the two mile Grade One novice chase at Leopardstown which is why we’re coming across with Ballyburn. His pedigree is all three miles, he’s a Flemensfirth, so is he an out-and-out two miler on good ground around Kempton? Probably not,” Mullins admitted.
“I think this will be fantastic experience for him and really sharpen him up. Sir Gino will be no pushover and neither will Rubaud, but we’ve been very happy with Ballyburn since he ran at Punchestown, he’s obviously got this huge engine. I think the fact Paul Townend is going over to ride him says enough.”
With the stable jockey in England, Mullins takes the ride on Gaelic Warrior in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown, but the rider warns his superstar partner might be vulnerable on the day.
“I can’t wait. I got a fantastic spin off him at Limerick last Christmas but this is obviously going to be a very different test obviously,” he said.
“He’s run at Leopardstown twice, when he blew out at the DRF last season when I think something was amiss there, and won a handicap hurdle at the track but didn’t exactly bolt in.
“It’s going to be good ground, his best performances have probably been on heavy ground if you look at the Arkle and Limerick, the other horses have had a run, it’s his first one as he got held up at the start of the season.
“The feeling of power he gives you is extraordinary but if there’s a day he’s going to vulnerable this season it’s probably going to be going this direction, on this ground, on his seasonal debut against race-fit horses. But having said all that, he’s the best horse in the race and I’m looking forward to riding him.”
