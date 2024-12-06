Patrick Mullins Exclusive to Sporting Life Plus

The five-year-old gelding provided Willie Mullins with a 100th career success at the Cheltenham Festival when landing the Weatherbys Champion Bumper under the trainer’s son and assistant back in March, after which Jasmin De Vaux was eighth at Punchestown.

He sets out for the new campaign in the two-mile Headfort Arms Hotel Maiden Hurdle (12.32).

“We’re really excited to get him out,” he said. “He was Willie’s 100th Cheltenham winner which was obviously very special. He’s not a very big horse but did win a point-to-point so he’s well able to jump.

“I imagine looking a bit further ahead, he’s probably going to be a horse that could go out in trip – being a point winner.

“But he showed a good turn of foot in the Champion Bumper, so Saturday will tell a lot and we’ll see how he goes.”

Jasmin De Vaux is expected to head the betting market but may face serious competition from The Enabler (Gordon Elliott) and Workahead (Henry De Bromhead) and Mullins isn’t taking anything for granted.

He said: “It’s hard to go to Navan and win first time out, with the big fields, and it’s an ‘away game’ for us. With Gordon’s (Elliott) runners, they’re normally hard to beat there.

“So it wouldn’t be the end of the world if he was to get beat but we’d be expecting him to be bang there.”