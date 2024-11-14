Patrick Mullins Exclusive to Sporting Life Plus

Mullins, son and assistant to the all-conquering Willie Mullins, has picked up a promising outside ride on Transmission for Neil Mulholland in the amateur jockeys' handicap chase on day two of the Cheltenham November Meeting, but makes it perfectly clear he is most looking forward to partnering his father's Korinthia in the Karndean Designflooring Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race - the final race on Saturday.

Mullins said of the unbeaten daughter of Jukebox Jury: "She's only a little mare who we leased off Jock O'Connor and Pat Hayes, whose syndicate will be travelling over en masse from Listowel and Kerry.

"She's very small - we actually had the dam Koroleva, I won a bumper on her a while ago now.

"She won well in Wexford and then she won very easily in Limerick too. Look, I don't think either of those races were particularly strong as the runners-up from both have been beaten since, but she's got a good turn of foot.

"It's a Listed race and that's why we're coming here to take our chance - for the black type. We also have one at home in Ireland this weekend in Navan but this mare is quite quick and we felt Cheltenham might suit her.

"There's a couple in there with good bits of form but the fact that we're hard-fit - having had the two runs this summer - we'd be very hopeful of being in the frame. The weight of 11-2 is near enough my lightest weight so I've been watching what I've been eating for the last week.

"So I'm hopeful of a good run, anyway."

Mullins goes on to discuss Janidil's prospects in the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase, along with a couple of names to note in the bumper at Navan on Sunday, before looking ahead to the potential runners on track for Punchestown next weekend, including dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan.