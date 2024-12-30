Patrick Mullins Exclusive to Sporting Life Plus: Galopin Des Champs 'up there with the greats'

Patrick Mullins feels Galopin Des Champs "has to be up there with the greats" after the horse powered to a another Savills Chase success at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old justified strong market support under Paul Townend as he won the December 28 feature for the second year in succession, taking his career Grade 1 tally to 10 victories. That list also features a couple of memorable wins in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and he's now clear-cut favourite for a three-peat in the Festival highlight on March 14 this coming spring. Not many staying chasers scale the heights of Galopin Des Champs and Mullins, son and assistant to the winning-most Cheltenham Festival trainer, Willie, feels the horse's remarkable consistency at the highest level also makes him stand out from the crowd.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "What more does this horse have to do, he was extraordinary. "I went out to the stands to watch the race with some friends and, watching him jump from fence to fence, I was wondering if they were going a bit slow as, for me, I think Fact To File is the faster horse, and he was jumping fine without taking lengths out of the field, but Galopin just seems to be a faster horse at Leopardstown. "The jump he put in at the last was extraordinary, the energy he must have used to do that, it should have flattened him after that jump really, but you could see he was just taking off again and if the race was another 100 yards then he would have won by 10 lengths. "Now, look, Gentlemansgame is in third, and I always look at the full form and I think that's roughly what he beat him in Punchestown last year, and I still think the performance he put in in the Savills last year was a better performance, but Fact To File is a fantastic horse and he's an extra horse that he (Galopin Des Champs) has conquered. "I think he has to be up there with the greats, definitely."

