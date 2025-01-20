Patrick Mullins: Energumene and Kargese reaction

Patrick Mullins admits Energumene will need everything to fall right if he is to reverse form with Jonbon at Cheltenham.
The pair clashed in Saturday's BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot, with Nicky Henderson's star running out a decisive six-and-a-half length winner from the dual champion chaser.
Mullins told Sporting Life: "I think we ran admirably but time and age took their toll.
"Look, Jonbon is an incredible racehorse, particularly away from Cheltenham, and he’s pretty much in his prime, but unfortunately Energumene at 11, and coming back from missing a year, is not quite as quick as he was.
“But I suppose if you’re looking for grounds for optimism, he’s been beaten in the Clarence House twice before and gone on to win at Cheltenham, so maybe we might be slightly better there and Jonbon might not be quite at his best at that track.
“If it came up heavy maybe the amazing could happen, but it’s going to be difficult and we’d need everything to go our way to turn to the tables.”
Stablemate Kargese also finished second on the card. She was sent off 2/5 favourite for the Mares' Hurdle but went down to Take No Chances on her reappearance.
"We were a little disappointed to be honest. She could have been keener although Paul just thought she was too keen and then blew up," the assistant trainer added.
“Look, it was disappointing she couldn’t win anyway but the winner, Take No Chances, was hard-fit and already a Listed winner and we think there’s plenty of improvement to come from our mare.
“But it was a long way below her level of form from last year so we’re just hoping that will blow the cobwebs away and we’ll see a different mare the next day.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.