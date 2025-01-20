Patrick Mullins: Energumene and Kargese reaction

The pair clashed in Saturday's BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot, with Nicky Henderson's star running out a decisive six-and-a-half length winner from the dual champion chaser.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "I think we ran admirably but time and age took their toll.

"Look, Jonbon is an incredible racehorse, particularly away from Cheltenham, and he’s pretty much in his prime, but unfortunately Energumene at 11, and coming back from missing a year, is not quite as quick as he was.

“But I suppose if you’re looking for grounds for optimism, he’s been beaten in the Clarence House twice before and gone on to win at Cheltenham, so maybe we might be slightly better there and Jonbon might not be quite at his best at that track.

“If it came up heavy maybe the amazing could happen, but it’s going to be difficult and we’d need everything to go our way to turn to the tables.”