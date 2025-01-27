Patrick Mulliins weekend review: Fairyhouse and Naas

Patrick Mullins isn't convinced Anzadam is ready for a tilt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle despite another impressive success on Sunday.

Having his second start in Ireland, the five-year-old sauntered to victory over two rivals in the Naas Racecourse Business Club Limestone Lad Hurdle. He was cut for Cheltenham afterwards, but Willie Mullins is seemingly tempted to wait for Aintree. His son and assistant told Sporting Life: "Anzadam did what he had do to and was obviously very short in the betting but I don’t think the other two horses are complete slouches so I think the performance was impressive. "But I do think it will be a big ask to be going to the Champion Hurdle as a five-year-old off the back of the preparation and lack of experience he has, but we’ll have to have a think about that and see."

Stablemate Dancing City was a striking winner of the Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase on the same Naas card and Mullins feels he ticks all the boxes for his own Cheltenham target. “He was fantastic. He’s really taken to fences and has that typical chasing physique, a big, strong type. He settles great, stays well and is able to pop and is every economical with his jumping which is always a huge advantage in those staying chases. He looks made for the Brown Advisory. I don’t think we could have been any happier," he admitted. Aurora Vega isn't certain to head to Prestbury Park herself but looks firmly back on track judged on her success in the SBK Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. “It’s great that she’s living up to that family legacy and it’s great to get a Graded win with her over hurdles, she obviously won a Listed bumper. You could maybe pick holes in the form, obviously Baby Kate and Fancy Girl ran below par and the second and third had been second and third in a Listed race at Thurles earlier in the year," Mullins said. “But it looks like a division where there’s maybe no stand-out one at the moment so she looks like she could be very competitive should she go to Cheltenham.”