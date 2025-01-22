Palladium makes winning start over hurdles at Huntingdon

Nicky Henderson is still plotting a route to the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Huntingdon winner Palladium despite some bookmakers easing his antepost odds for Cheltenham.

Five days after Seven Barrows stablemate Lulamba strengthened his position at the head of the Triumph Hurdle market with a stylish win at Ascot, the most expensive horse ever sold at public auction to go jumping, was sent off the 8/15 favourite for the Pertemps Network Maiden Hurdle under Nico de Boinville and got the job done. However, it wasn't completely straightforward for the €1.4 million purchase, who races in the silks of Lady Bamford, and there was a brief moment when it looked like 50/1 shot Wolf Moon might make it interesting approaching the last. German Group 1 Flat winner Palladium ultimately had enough in reserve and, after an adequate jump at the final flight, he was kept up to his work to beat Ben Pauling's outsider by a couple of lengths, with 3/1 chance Jack Hyde a further eight and a half lengths back in third. Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by easing the winner out to 16/1 (from 12/1) for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. Sky Bet, meanwhile, left him unchanged at 14/1.

Henderson said: "There's obviously a certain amount of relief. You couldn't find a nicer colt in the world, he has got such a good temperament. "He's got a great attitude to life and that makes a big different. So we always said let's have a look at him and see, as he's basically going to go Flat racing. But his attitude to this is so good and he enjoyed his jumping. "He enjoyed that today. He's just a really likeable colt. It's different, he's the only one I've got in the place (yard) and I was always conscious that they'd want quite a bit more work than an ordinary gelding. So I was just a little bit nervous that he mightn't be 100% as we'd given him a nice break after he came back. "Nico said there was an awful lot of improvement to come and I was delighted with him, his jumping was positive and I thought he was great. "I think he wants to get his toe in the ground to a degree. I don't think he'd want rattling ground but I don't think he'd like it heavy either. We'll have to think about it when the summer comes around and where he goes Flat racing."