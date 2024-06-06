Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A Lilac Rolla ridden by jockey Billy Lee
A Lilac Rolla ridden by jockey Billy Lee

Paddy Twomey will now keep A Lilac Rolla and Purple Lily apart

By Molly Hunter
12:43 · THU June 06, 2024

A Lilac Rolla may sidestep Royal Ascot in favour of Group targets elsewhere after her second-placed run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Harry Angel filly won both starts as a two-year-old before returning to action at three to take the Priory Belle at Leopardstown on her seasonal debut.

With that Group Three title in the bag, she took her chance in the Curragh Classic, starting at 12/1 under Colin Keane alongside shorter-priced stablemate Purple Lily.

Karl Burke’s Fallen Angel, the 11/4 favourite, bounced back from her disappointing English Guineas effort to land the race, with A Lilac Rolla behind her in second and Purple Lily the fifth-placed horse.

Twomey reports both to have come out of the race in good form and they are now likely to go their separate ways, with differing targets for their next outings.

A Lilac Rolla holds an entry for the Coronation Cup at Royal Ascot but does not look likely to head in that direction, with the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix Rothschild at Deauville both preferred.

“We were very pleased with A Lilac Rolla’s run in the Guineas and she came out of the race very well,” said Twomey.

“She’s in the Coronation but at this stage Ascot would look unlikely, I think maybe something like a Minstrel Stakes or the Prix Rothschild might suit her.”

Prior to Purple Lily’s Guineas run, she was second in the Salsabil Stakes, defeated half a length by Dermot Weld’s Ezeliya, with Noel Meade’s Caught U Looking not far back in fourth.

That form was boosted by Ezeliya subsequently winning the Oaks by three lengths, as Caught U Looking came home fifth, a result that bodes well for Purple Lily ahead of her potential tilt at the Pretty Polly.

Twomey said: “Purple Lily came out of the race very well also, something like the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend might just suit her – stepping back up to 10 furlongs.

“Mr Weld’s filly won the Oaks very impressively, it was a good race in Navan, with the fourth horse, Caught U Looking, running a good race in the Oaks too.”

Twomey, who won the Pretty Polly with La Petite Coco in 2022, added: “It’s been a lucky race for us in the past, we’d like to keep that up.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo