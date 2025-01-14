Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle: Teahupoo among 34 entries

Gordon Elliott’s charge is a warm favourite to successful defend his crown in March and won’t race beforehand, his sole start this term coming when chasing home Lossiemouth in the Hatton’s Grace.

Home By The Lee (left) in winning action at Leopardstown

Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee was third in the race last season and is enjoying a profitable campaign while Buddy One, Franciscan Rock, Hewick, Jetara, Rocky’s Diamond and Sandor Clegane compete the team from Ireland.

The home defence includes Long Walk hero Crambo and Strong Leader, a disappointing favourite that day but a winner at Newbury on his reappearance.

Dan Skelton’s Langer Dan remains in the frame as he bids for a third successive Festival victory and Botox Has, Ga Law, Goshen. Gowel Road, Kateira, Kerryhill, Maximilian, Monmiral and Nemean Lion are also entered.

So is Gold Tweet for France.