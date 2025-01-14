Sporting Life
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle: Teahupoo among 34 entries

By David Ord
Tue January 14, 2025

Reigning champion Teahupoo is among 36 entries for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott’s charge is a warm favourite to successful defend his crown in March and won’t race beforehand, his sole start this term coming when chasing home Lossiemouth in the Hatton’s Grace.

The trainer also has Beacon Edge, Maxxum, Staffordshire Knot, Stellar Story and The Wallpark in the race.

Irish stables dominate the entries. Willie Mullins has Asterion Forlonge, Gala Marceau, Mystical Power and Winter Fog in the Thursday showpiece while Henry De Bromhead can turn to Ballyadam, Bob Olinger, Hiddenvalley Lake and July Flower.

Home By The Lee (left) in winning action at Leopardstown
Home By The Lee (left) in winning action at Leopardstown

Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee was third in the race last season and is enjoying a profitable campaign while Buddy One, Franciscan Rock, Hewick, Jetara, Rocky’s Diamond and Sandor Clegane compete the team from Ireland.

The home defence includes Long Walk hero Crambo and Strong Leader, a disappointing favourite that day but a winner at Newbury on his reappearance.

Dan Skelton’s Langer Dan remains in the frame as he bids for a third successive Festival victory and Botox Has, Ga Law, Goshen. Gowel Road, Kateira, Kerryhill, Maximilian, Monmiral and Nemean Lion are also entered.

So is Gold Tweet for France.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

