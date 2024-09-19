Paddy Power market movers on opening day of Ayr Gold Cup Festival

A David O'Meara-trained handicapper and Kevin Ryan two-year-old are among the main market movers on the opening day of the Ayr Gold Cup meeting.

The three-day Festival - backed by Virgin Bet - gets under way on ground described as Good and O'Meara's Bennetot has been supported from 5/1 into 7/2 with Paddy Power for the 10-furlong Livescore Bet Kilkerran Handicap.

Bennetot was a winner at Windsor on quick going last month and was last seen finishing a staying-on third in testing conditions over a mile at Ascot a fortnight ago. Elsewhere at Ayr, Paddy Power report money for Kevin Ryan's Jorge Alvares (85/40 from 9/4) in the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

One of two juveniles for the yard in the same race, Jorge Alvares is ridden by Shane Gray and brings plenty of experience to the table having made four starts already, last in action when fourth to Diligently in the valuable sales race at York's Ebor Festival. Meanwhile, Cool Legend (7/4 from 3/1) is among those being well backed at Yarmouth and Kalikapour is 7/2 from 13/2 to claim a second career success in Pontefract's 10-furling handicap at 3.33.