Galopin Des Champs ran out an ultimately convincing winner of the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

For a stride or two going to the last the 3/10 favourite looked to be in trouble as he came off the bridle alongside the leader Fury Road. He was neater than his rival at that fence and then the turbo kicked in, the winner dispelling any stamina doubts as he came clear to score by eight lengths. Galopin Des Champs' stablemate Stattler (11/2) stayed on to take second.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sky Bet left the winner unchanged at 6/4 for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup but Paddy Power eased him out to 7/4 from 11/8 and Betfair 15/8 from 13/8. “He was very professional and Paul was happy where he was throughout the race,” said winning trainer Willie Mullins. “He was happy that he was settled coming through. He said after the race that he had plenty in the tank and he was never worried at any time during the race about where he was. “He seemed to gallop away through the line. He looks a real good horse. Hopefully we can build on that now over an extra two furlongs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. “I was amazed that the press were doubting the fact that he had never won over three miles over fences. He had won over three miles as a novice over hurdles which is way harder than doing it over fences. To me, he can go four miles.

Paul Townend and Willie Mullins discuss Galopin Des Champs' win