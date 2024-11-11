The former has been all-the-rage for the showpiece handicap since betting opened and the in-form trainer feels he heads to Prestbury Park with a big chance, but also something to prove.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "For whatever reason he kept on improving last season and he has to carry that forward now. He’s running off quite a stiff mark but he’s a horse with a lot of ability and one I don’t think we’ve seen the best of.

“My gut feeling is he will run in the King George. He needs to progress but I think he’ll definitely be better over three miles in time. He just appears to be a very smart horse but he needs to take another step forward. It’s all very well us thinking it, but he needs to do it on the track."

Of Il Ridoto, Nicholls added: "Freddie Gingell has ridden him before and will ride him on Saturday. He’s dropped to a decent mark now, he had a run at Chepstow the other day and has come on for that run which he always does and I’d like to think off his mark with Freddie taking a few extra pounds off he can be very competitive.”

Stablemate Stage Star has been taken out of the race and waits for the December Gold Cup next month.