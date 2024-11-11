Stablemate Il Ridoto is also prominent in the market at 6/1, the pair split by Harry Derham's new recruit Imagine.

In Excelsis Deo, Ga Law and Lets Go Champ are other leading fancies while top weight and Ryanair Chase hero Protektorat is a 12/1 chance.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Paul Nicholls made no secret of the fact that he thought Ginny's Destiny was the perfect candidate for the race three weeks ago and an incredible 125/1 five-timer (for the yard) on Saturday has not exactly put punters off the Turners runner-up.

“He was an 8/1 chance for this prestigious contest when we first priced it and is now 3/1, but it’s hard to see him going off much shorter than that, especially as in the last 10 renewals the only favourite to go off at less than 4/1 was More Of That at 7/2 in 2016, as well as the fact that Imagine is currently the biggest loser in our book."

Paddy Power: 3 Ginny's Destiny, 5 Imagine, 6 Il Ridoto, 9 In Excelsis Deo, 10 Ga Law, Lets Go Champ, 12 Protektorat, 14 Fugitif, 16 Kotmask, Weveallbeencaught, 20 Hartur d'Arc, Jetoile, Straw Fan Jack, 25 Janidil, Madara, 33 Editeur du Gite, 40 Gemirande.