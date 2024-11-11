Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Harry Skelton celebrates on Protektorat
Harry Skelton celebrates on Protektorat

Paddy Power Gold Cup betting: Ginny's Destiny favourite as 17 go forward

By Sporting Life
13:05 · MON November 11, 2024

Ginny's Destiny is 3/1 favourite with the sponsors after 17 horses were left in Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Stablemate Il Ridoto is also prominent in the market at 6/1, the pair split by Harry Derham's new recruit Imagine.

In Excelsis Deo, Ga Law and Lets Go Champ are other leading fancies while top weight and Ryanair Chase hero Protektorat is a 12/1 chance.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Paul Nicholls made no secret of the fact that he thought Ginny's Destiny was the perfect candidate for the race three weeks ago and an incredible 125/1 five-timer (for the yard) on Saturday has not exactly put punters off the Turners runner-up.

“He was an 8/1 chance for this prestigious contest when we first priced it and is now 3/1, but it’s hard to see him going off much shorter than that, especially as in the last 10 renewals the only favourite to go off at less than 4/1 was More Of That at 7/2 in 2016, as well as the fact that Imagine is currently the biggest loser in our book."

Paddy Power: 3 Ginny's Destiny, 5 Imagine, 6 Il Ridoto, 9 In Excelsis Deo, 10 Ga Law, Lets Go Champ, 12 Protektorat, 14 Fugitif, 16 Kotmask, Weveallbeencaught, 20 Hartur d'Arc, Jetoile, Straw Fan Jack, 25 Janidil, Madara, 33 Editeur du Gite, 40 Gemirande.

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow?utm_source=SL_HTFJUMP&utm_medium=articlebanner&utm_content=in-article

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING