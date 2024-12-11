Paddock Notes from Sandown and Newbury including Kingston Pride

David Cleary pores through his paddock notes following the major meetings at Sandown and Newbury, highlighting several horses he's keen to keep on side.

The weather continues not to be kind to the jumping programme. At least Sandown went ahead at the weekend, unlike Aintree and Chepstow. However, conditions were not conducive to pretty performances, getting through the order of the day. That was very much the case with L'Eau du Sud in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase. His jumping had been a particular highlight of his sparkling performance at Cheltenham last month. This time he was stuttery on occasions and his mistake at the second-last might have cost a less able performer. L'Eau du Sud recovered from that and from fluffing the last, shaken up to draw away on the run-in. I'm usually wary of trainers who say their charges will be better on 'better' ground. However, on this occasion I think Dan Skelton has a point with regard to L'Eau du Sud. It isn't that the horse isn't effective on testing ground, but that his strengths are blunted to some extent on ground as gruelling as it was at Sandown.

L'eau Du Sud, Arkle contender

Even before rain overnight, the going at Sandown on Friday had still been testing. This was especially so on the hurdles course and it played a significant part in the outcome of the Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle. Six last-time-out winners took part, but at least three and probably four failed to handle conditions, casting some doubt over the value of the form. The 'probably four' was Pony Soprano. A smashing chaser-in-the-making to look at, Pony Soprano was full of running into the straight and still looked a big threat two out. But once shaken up, he found very little and was eased on the run-in. He's clearly worth another chance. The same words can be applied to Kingston Pride. He's a grand type, who really filled the eye beforehand, but he'd not raced on anything so testing as the conditions he faced on Friday and he just found the slog too much. Wisely, his jockey looked after him and pulled him up after a slow jump two from home. There'll be other days for him. Pauling to keep novice starts apart? The other feature on Friday was a Grade 2 for novice chasers, the Esher, which was being run for the second time. The inaugural running had gone to Stay Away Fay, this season's to Handstands, who looks to have the makings of a smart staying novice as well. Handstands was the youngest of the five to line up and still isn't fully furnished (looked really fit and was on his toes beforehand). He had fallen on his chasing debut at Carlisle and connections would have been forgiven if they had opted to return to hurdling. However, perseverance was rewarded, the early switch to fences looking totally justified.

Admittedly, Handstands was seen to advantage the way the race was run. He made a lot of the running and had too much speed for his rivals after kicking for home from the Pond fence, the five well grouped at that point. He obviously stayed the three-mile trip, trying it for the first time, but isn't a slowcoach. As such, the Kauto Star at Kempton would seem the obvious next step. Handstands' stable, that of Ben Pauling, had won a Grade 2 novice chase, the John Francome, in very similar fashion at Newbury the previous week. That fell to the chasing debutant The Jukebox Man, who jumped like an old hand – bar a mistake at the eighth – in what was a cracking renewal of the race, formerly the Berkshire. All six of those in the line-up are smashing chasing types, the winner tall and good topped, just about the best of them in physique as well as performance.

Ben Jones celebrates on The Jukebox Man

The Jukebox Man is already proven at three miles and ran a cracker in last season's Albert Bartlett/Spa Hurdle. That he had the ability to win at two and a half miles at Newbury opens up options for connections, which will clearly be helpful in keeping these two highly-promising winners apart. He wasn't the only potentially smart novice to win on the card, the novices' handicap going to Kalif du Berlais. Another faller at Carlisle on chasing debut (like Handstands) and a year younger still, connections of Kalif du Berlais were rewarded with a really smooth performance from a very mature-looking four-year-old gelding. This race looks strong form and should throw up winners. Those might include Myretown. He hadn't been out since the spring and ran as if needing the outing on chasing debut, but there was plenty to like about his effort until he got tired. Myretown is an obvious chaser on looks and will find weaker races than this closer to home in which to pay his way.

Challow contest to savour The Newbury fixture had opened with a 'national hunt' maiden hurdle over two miles, a race with a notable roll of honour. This was a nice field of jumpers to look at, though obviously all eyes were on Regent's Stroll, who had changed hands for the eye-watering sum of £660,000 in the summer. Eye watering, if you don't have £660,000 to spend on a jumper.

