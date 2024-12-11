Paddock Notes from Sandown and Newbury including Kingston Pride

David Cleary pores through his paddock notes following the major meetings at Sandown and Newbury, highlighting several horses he's keen to keep on side.
The weather continues not to be kind to the jumping programme. At least Sandown went ahead at the weekend, unlike Aintree and Chepstow. However, conditions were not conducive to pretty performances, getting through the order of the day.
That was very much the case with L'Eau du Sud in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase. His jumping had been a particular highlight of his sparkling performance at Cheltenham last month. This time he was stuttery on occasions and his mistake at the second-last might have cost a less able performer. L'Eau du Sud recovered from that and from fluffing the last, shaken up to draw away on the run-in.
I'm usually wary of trainers who say their charges will be better on 'better' ground. However, on this occasion I think Dan Skelton has a point with regard to L'Eau du Sud. It isn't that the horse isn't effective on testing ground, but that his strengths are blunted to some extent on ground as gruelling as it was at Sandown.
Even before rain overnight, the going at Sandown on Friday had still been testing. This was especially so on the hurdles course and it played a significant part in the outcome of the Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle. Six last-time-out winners took part, but at least three and probably four failed to handle conditions, casting some doubt over the value of the form.
The 'probably four' was Pony Soprano. A smashing chaser-in-the-making to look at, Pony Soprano was full of running into the straight and still looked a big threat two out. But once shaken up, he found very little and was eased on the run-in. He's clearly worth another chance.
The same words can be applied to Kingston Pride. He's a grand type, who really filled the eye beforehand, but he'd not raced on anything so testing as the conditions he faced on Friday and he just found the slog too much. Wisely, his jockey looked after him and pulled him up after a slow jump two from home. There'll be other days for him.
Pauling to keep novice starts apart?
The other feature on Friday was a Grade 2 for novice chasers, the Esher, which was being run for the second time. The inaugural running had gone to Stay Away Fay, this season's to Handstands, who looks to have the makings of a smart staying novice as well.
Handstands was the youngest of the five to line up and still isn't fully furnished (looked really fit and was on his toes beforehand). He had fallen on his chasing debut at Carlisle and connections would have been forgiven if they had opted to return to hurdling. However, perseverance was rewarded, the early switch to fences looking totally justified.
Admittedly, Handstands was seen to advantage the way the race was run. He made a lot of the running and had too much speed for his rivals after kicking for home from the Pond fence, the five well grouped at that point. He obviously stayed the three-mile trip, trying it for the first time, but isn't a slowcoach. As such, the Kauto Star at Kempton would seem the obvious next step.
Handstands' stable, that of Ben Pauling, had won a Grade 2 novice chase, the John Francome, in very similar fashion at Newbury the previous week. That fell to the chasing debutant The Jukebox Man, who jumped like an old hand – bar a mistake at the eighth – in what was a cracking renewal of the race, formerly the Berkshire. All six of those in the line-up are smashing chasing types, the winner tall and good topped, just about the best of them in physique as well as performance.
The Jukebox Man is already proven at three miles and ran a cracker in last season's Albert Bartlett/Spa Hurdle. That he had the ability to win at two and a half miles at Newbury opens up options for connections, which will clearly be helpful in keeping these two highly-promising winners apart.
He wasn't the only potentially smart novice to win on the card, the novices' handicap going to Kalif du Berlais. Another faller at Carlisle on chasing debut (like Handstands) and a year younger still, connections of Kalif du Berlais were rewarded with a really smooth performance from a very mature-looking four-year-old gelding.
This race looks strong form and should throw up winners. Those might include Myretown. He hadn't been out since the spring and ran as if needing the outing on chasing debut, but there was plenty to like about his effort until he got tired. Myretown is an obvious chaser on looks and will find weaker races than this closer to home in which to pay his way.
Challow contest to savour
The Newbury fixture had opened with a 'national hunt' maiden hurdle over two miles, a race with a notable roll of honour. This was a nice field of jumpers to look at, though obviously all eyes were on Regent's Stroll, who had changed hands for the eye-watering sum of £660,000 in the summer. Eye watering, if you don't have £660,000 to spend on a jumper.
Regent's Stroll had looked a good prospect in bumpers and seems sure to take high rank among the novice hurdlers this winter, judged by his dominant debut performance.
Making most, Regent's Stroll was being challenged when he made a mistake two out, but responded well and was in control at the last, strong on the run to the line and well on top at the finish. The Formby might be an option next, but it would be no surprise to see Regent's Stroll go up in trip for the Challow back at Newbury and one of his trainer's favourite races.
Just six lined up for the novice hurdle over an extra half-mile on the second day of the meeting, but the short-priced winner is another bright prospect, The New Lion. A strong sort, he wasn't well served by the small field – keener than ideal - but he loomed up three out and then quickened on on the run to the last. He's still a could-be-anything prospect and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the Challow field as well (though again, given his speed, the Formby might appeal as an alternative).
Although he made limited impression on the winner, I thought Califet En Vol enhanced his reputation and he looks a good longer-term prospect. He's a well-made sort, a chaser for next autumn, and very much one to keep on side.
To finish, one or two notes on more established runners. Annsam, who'd merited a mention after his return at Cheltenham, went backwards from that, kept over hurdles. It may well be significant that his trainer Evan Williams was 7-134 with his runners in November.
Strong Leader turned in a more proficient round of hurdling in making a winning return in the Long Distance Hurdle. He's at the head of the pack in a humdrum staying division.
Le Patron made a fine start to his second season over fences, jumping superbly and showing marked improvement. He ought to be a force to be reckoned with in some top handicaps, perhaps eventually at a higher level.
