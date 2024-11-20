David Cleary looks back on the Cheltenham November Meeting and shares some observations with the future firmly in mind.

It's surprising just how much difference three weeks and a run under the belt can make to a horse's performance, even a seemingly very promising one. Take Potters Charm at Cheltenham last weekend and in October. At the Showcase meeting he'd shown grit in overcoming some sloppy jumping to land a maiden hurdle. Upped to Grade 2 company and over an extra five furlongs, he was sharper over his hurdles, avoiding mistakes, and much more dominant in the way he out the race to bed. Potters Charm is one of the brightest novice hurdle prospects seen this side of the Irish Sea this season and he'll be a force to be reckoned with wherever he goes between now and the Festival. By contrast, his market rival Valgrand looked nothing like the same horse that had won so impressively in the Grade 2 novice over two miles the previous month. Perhaps the effort required on that occasion had left a bit of a mark – though that wasn't obvious from paddock appearance. Valgrand seemed to travel and jump well enough, even when the winner moved upsides early on the final circuit. However, when shaken up he hung under pressure off the turn and soon got left behind. The third main player in the race, in theory at least, Gale Mahler, again failed to deliver, though that was rather more predictable from her slightly sweaty and dull pre-race appearance. She just doesn't look to have returned in the same form this autumn that she was in in the spring and summer.

One mare that had improved in appearance since October was Wyenot. It would have been hard for her to look worse than she had on that occasion, but she looked better in herself, was calmer and didn't sweat up significantly. She ran well again, too, just found out in a race that is likely to prove good form. Wyenot has the option of going back against her own sex and may well be able to maintain her excellent strike rate. In the same race, Fire Flyer didn't get the chance to show what he could do. He was still going well behind the leaders on the way down the hill to three out, but the horse ahead of him blundered and unseated rider and left him nowhere to go. Fire Flyer was wisely pulled up by Harry Cobden after that mishap. Fire Flyer had had a breathing operation since last seen, having been distinctly underwhelming in two good handicaps in the spring, so whether he would have found up the hill remains an unknown. But he's always promised plenty and should be given another chance to prove his mark a good one.

READ: Latest Timeform Flagged Up selection

In terms of style, the performance of the weekend came from L'Eau du Sud, who coasted to victory in the Grade 2 novice chase, a race billed as an Arkle Trial. Only Azertyuiop and Put The Kettle On have gone on to complete the double this century, but L'Eau du Sud has plausible claims to making it three. He tanks along, can hold his own jumping, has a telling turn of foot and has already shown himself a better chaser than hurdler with much more to come. The others were no match for him, but there was plenty to like about the efforts of both Western Zephyr and Lookaway. The former jumped fluently and went with plenty of zest. He's a second-season novice with quite a bit of experience and could well be placed to advantage again before long. Lookaway is a really likeable type, who'd made a winning start over fences at Uttoxeter at the start of the month. He'd had just one opponent that day, so was being asked quite a question in this second time up. He didn't take the eye especially beforehand, but that didn't impact his performance. Any lack of experience wasn't obvious, he essentially just wasn't good enough. However, he's the type that could well make an impact in good handicaps in the spring.

Hyland impresses at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson's yard picked up the two other novice chases at the meeting. Hyland was another winner from the October meeting to follow up, making virtually all in the Listed three-mile novice. He benefited from a canny ride from Nico de Boinville and jumped well in the main, even though not overly big. His quick jump at the second-last was crucial. Springwell Bay is a more obvious chaser on looks but he spoilt his chance by failing to settle and needed a better jump two out to give him a chance against the winner. He's got form at three miles, but his demeanour suggests a drop back in trip and a well-run race would be right up his street. As such the reinstated novices' handicap at the Festival might be at the back of connections' minds. That race had what might have been billed as a trial on the final day of the meeting. Peaky Boy made a winning debut over fences in defying a BHA mark of 132, ridden out. Peaky Boy has the look of a chaser, so it's no surprise connections opted to go over fences after just two starts – both successful – over hurdles last season. There were a couple of disappointments behind him, Primoz and another chasing debutant, Leader In The Park. Both these look very much the types for chasing and both jumped soundly enough, but neither produced much at the business end.

WATCH: Peaky Boy wins Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

In Leader In The Park's defence, he was having his first run since April, so lack of fitness may have been an issue. Primoz's effort is harder to overlook. He's a good-looking gelding who travels well, but he's built an inconsistent record in a short space of time. His finish here was particularly tame, which suggests some caution is advisable. The two bumpers on the card suffered a bit from lack of numbers, though Fortune De Mer was impressive in seeing off his five rivals hard held. He's got plenty of scope and had clearly learnt a lot from his initial effort in a bumper, at the October meeting. He's only four, so a tilt at the Champion Bumper would seem the likely route with him. The mares' event went to the gambled-on Seo Linn, who was showing improved form on her fourth start. She's a compact filly from a Flat family, so it wouldn't be a surprise if she ends up on the level rather than over hurdles.

Fortune De Mer ridden, by Harry Skelton, on their way to winning cosily at Cheltenham