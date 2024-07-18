Owner Phil Cunningham keen on Yah Mo Be There Rose Bowl bid at Newbury

The Mohaather colt made his debut at York in May, contesting a six-furlong novice and going down by just a head from Karl Burke’s Andesite.

The first two home were well clear of the rest of the field, though among the trailing group there have been two subsequent winners in Adrian Keatley’s Asktheboss and Richard Fahey’s Loom.

Yah Mo Be There headed next to Royal Ascot for the Coventry Stakes in June, but was luckless in the Group Two when hampered after leaving the stalls and eventually came home 18th of 22 runners.

Owner Phil Cunningham, landlord of the Sefton Lodge yard from which Yah Mo Be There is trained by Richard Spencer, hopes the Ascot run can now be discounted at Listed level at Newbury.

“He’s been great, I’m in New York at the moment on business and I’m flying back tomorrow morning to head straight to Newbury, I’m excited to see him run again,” he said.

“His debut was quite a hot race and I think he ran a fantastic race, it was one of those where he could have and possibly should have won.

“Of course we take nothing away from the winner, they were quite clear of the rest of the field and I was really excited going into the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

“I thought he had a proper chance, my best chance of the week, but it never really panned out for him from the start. He was interfered with breaking out of the gates and then he was left on the wrong side of the track to run on his own and he never really seemed to settle.

“We’ve put a line through that and we’re really excited to see him run tomorrow, hopefully we can kick on from there.”