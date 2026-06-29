Owen Burrows plans to drop Irish Derby fourth Raaheeb back in distance to 10 furlongs

Owen Burrows hasn't lost any faith in Raaheeb despite his previously unbeaten colt finishing a well-beaten fourth in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
Connections felt the son of Sea The Stars failed to get home stepped up trip and class, and are already thinking of his four-year-old campaign.
“It was disappointing to be beaten but we did learn plenty. Interestingly, one thing I didn’t think I’d be using as an excuse was Rossa felt he didn’t stay," the trainer told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“It probably makes sense. He’s still physically not the finished article yet. He said next year he’d be adamant he’d get the mile-and-a-half, but just where we are with him at the moment, he didn’t quite see his race out.
“He was very happy turning in and felt he had plenty of horse underneath him but he just flattened out the last furlong and a half and he looked after him. The first three were clear and we weren’t going to be beating them and we were clear in fourth.
"It was always going to be a tough ask, he’s only ever had two runs and was against horses which are far more battle-hardened than him.
“It’s disappointing to be beaten but I certainly haven’t lost any faith in the horse.”
Plans for the rest of the campaign are fluid at this stage.
“I’d be amazed if he doesn’t stay a mile-and-a-half once he’s the finished article and has strengthened up next year but for now we’re going to stick to a mile-and-a-quarter this season. I won’t be in a rush with him now. The ground was just on the quick side yesterday but I’m not using that as an excuse. He obviously does appreciate just to get his toe in a bit more though," he added.
“I wouldn’t say he’ll have too many more runs this year but we’ll have a look and make a little plan of where we go next. You won’t see him through July and we’ll take a look then and see what there is second half of August and through into autumn.”
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