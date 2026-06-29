Owen Burrows plans to drop Irish Derby fourth Raaheeb back in distance to 10 furlongs

Connections felt the son of Sea The Stars failed to get home stepped up trip and class, and are already thinking of his four-year-old campaign.

“It was disappointing to be beaten but we did learn plenty. Interestingly, one thing I didn’t think I’d be using as an excuse was Rossa felt he didn’t stay," the trainer told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“It probably makes sense. He’s still physically not the finished article yet. He said next year he’d be adamant he’d get the mile-and-a-half, but just where we are with him at the moment, he didn’t quite see his race out.

“He was very happy turning in and felt he had plenty of horse underneath him but he just flattened out the last furlong and a half and he looked after him. The first three were clear and we weren’t going to be beating them and we were clear in fourth.

"It was always going to be a tough ask, he’s only ever had two runs and was against horses which are far more battle-hardened than him.

“It’s disappointing to be beaten but I certainly haven’t lost any faith in the horse.”