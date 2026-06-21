Owen Burrows keen on Irish Derby bid for Raheeb and latest on Heyzoom

After making a winning debut at Ascot on his only start at two, Raaheeb made a triumphant return to action when maintaining his unbeaten record with victory in the Group Three bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown Park.

“Evan Arkwright (racing manager at the Curragh) has been messaging saying it never gets too quick at the Curragh so hopefully we will be fine.”

Burrows said: “ Raaheeb is grand. He seems happy so it is very much the plan to run in the Irish Derby. My only slight concern would be if it quickened up to fast ground, but there has been plenty of rain out there. As long as it wasn’t too quick we would run. It may well be that we end up having to go over there and walk the track first.

However, while reporting the unbeaten colt to be in good order, Burrows will be keeping half an eye on the ground conditions throughout the week ahead of making a final decision.

The Lambourn handler is keen to run the unbeaten son of Sea The Stars in the Irish Classic after missing an outing in the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs earlier this month.

And having missed an outing in the Epsom Downs showpiece, which a number of his rivals, including the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner of that race Christmas Day and stablemate Benvenuto Cellini contested, Burrows hopes going there fresh can prove an advantage.

Burrows said: “Hopefully the Derby might have taken a bit off the ones of Aidan’s that did run there, but his horses are generally tough. If they all rock up we will take them on, and what will be will be.

“We’ve not taken him away at all, but we have managed to get him on the grass a few times and he has done a nice few bits on that. Rossa (Ryan) has ridden him and he was pleased enough. We have had a nice smooth preparation and he seems in good enough form. The trip is the unknown, as he has never raced beyond ten furlongs, but hopefully he will see it out.”

While Raaheeb is being lined up for a tilt at Classic glory, Burrows is excited about what the future holds for Heyzoom following his fine run in fourth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Burrows added: “Heyzoom ran well on his first time out of novice company in the King George V Stakes. He wants a bit more juice in the ground, but I thought it was a good run.

“I think he will probably get a bit further, but I wouldn’t rush him up to that. That first outing in a handicap would have sharpened him up. He will be fine at a mile and a half, certainly with a bit of a dig in the ground.

“He went up three pounds on Tuesday to eighty eight, so he was officially three pounds well in the other day as he ran off his old mark, so I’m not sure he will go up.

“He is going to be a nice fun horse going forward and he will only improve again next year.”