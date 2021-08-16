Nooooo, Hokey Cokey Jokey

Suspend your disbelief for a second - or a minute/hour/light year - and let me fill you in.

Craig David, fresh in his role as racing manager of ALL British jumps yards, has vowed to implement his ‘Seven Days’ philosophy into his race planning. He’s found the race on Monday, looked at the other entries on Tuesday, and on Wednesday (and on Thursday, Friday, Saturday) he’s making loving soundbites as to how his horse is definitely running REGARDLESS of the opposition, ground, angle of the sun, potential wind problem (trainer’s or horse’s), special diet, or even day following night.

You see, the thing is, loving making excuses seems to overwhelm the loving making declarations (and sticking to them) nowadays.

And what’s the worst that could happen if you let he/she run on soft ground a month before Cheltenham? What’s the worst that could happen if you take on a credible rival in a race this side of Christmas, instead of ducking for an open goal elsewhere?