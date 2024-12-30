Options open for game Kempton scorer Della Casa Lunga

Della Casa Lunga secured her fourth career victory last Friday by making all under Richard Patrick and galloping on strongly when challenged late on in a competitive three-mile handicap hurdle.

She is entered for a Listed-class contest over half a mile less at Sandown on Saturday but connections are considering other alternatives.

Herefordshire handler Boultbee-Brooks said: “She’s a star and she’s just in a good place this year.

“I thought Rich gave her a lovely ride, he gave her time for a blow and every time something came to challenge, she went again.

“I thought it was just a perfect ride, the sectional times were good and she’ll just gallop all day – three miles really suited her.

“When we went to Kempton the time before (finishing second), it was a bit shorter and it was purely to get some black type on her page really, but this was a chance to have a good crack at winning.”

With regards returning to action this weekend, he added: “The camp is mixed on that. Ideally, we wouldn’t run her, but I think you’ve got to have a look at the race, although there’s got to be a reason to go, or she won’t be going otherwise.

“There is a thought that we could put her over a fence next time out, alternatively there is the Yorkshire Rose at Doncaster on January 25, which is three miles and a Grade Two, or Huntingdon on January 23 and a few other things dotted around on the fixture list.

“I thought the ground was perfect for her at Kempton but she’s quite versatile and will go on softer.”