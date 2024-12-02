Opec to be aimed at Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow

The daughter of Sea The Moon was over 10 lengths clear on her debut over hurdles at Market Rasen when she made a mistake and fell two out, but she made amends for that mishap when scoring next time out at Wetherby after a 124-day break.

James Owen’s filly followed that up with an eight-length victory at Fakenham when sent off odds-on favourite and then secured the biggest victory of her career when making all to land a Listed Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle in Berkshire, comfortably winning by the same margin.

The Grade Two Finale Juvenile Hurdle at the end of December is now the likely target and Gredley said: “She’s amazing isn’t she? She’s Allmankind’s full sister, which is very exciting. Whether she gets up to that standard, I don’t know.

“I think the idea with her is that we might go to that Grade Two at Chepstow.

“I think we’ll wait until Tuesday when the marks come out to assess how we manoeuvre them around, but I think the nice thing with her is that she’s improving every time and I think she’ll handle the soft ground and the Finale might be the option.

“James and I might need to have another sit down and go through them all, but we’ll probably go to Chepstow with her.”