Onesmoothoperator sets up Melbourne Cup tilt

Onesmoothoperator has Brian Ellison dreaming of Melbourne Cup glory once again having run out an easy winner of the Geelong Cup.
The six-year-old took the Northumberland Plate earlier this year, a race proud Geordie Ellison has been trying to win since taking out a licence in 1989.
With Onesmoothoperator not guaranteed a run in the Melbourne Cup, his big target in Australia, Ellison picked the Geelong Cup as his best option to earn a penalty to work his way into the main event.
It proved an inspired choice, ridden by Craig Williams, Onesmoothoperator swung wide into the straight before pulling clear to win by two and a quarter lengths, looking like he could be a major player on the first Tuesday in November.
Ellison is no stranger to Australian racing, he sent Carte Diamond for the Melbourne Cup in 2005 but after a fine prep in the Caulfield Cup, a freak injury ruled him out of the big race while in 2011 he ran both Moyenne Corniche and Saptapadi but the pair were unplaced.
“He was brilliant, but he has been working great out here, he’s adapted to it really well,” Ellison told the PA News Agency.
“You could just tell that he’s enjoyed being here. He’s been on the go a heck of a long time but I was almost worried he was doing too well, he was eating so much!
“Craig has jumped off and said he’ll improve for that run, he should get in now.
“He’s paid for his trip now, that was worth £160,000 to the winner. I’ve been out here with four others, Carte Diamond, the two that ran together and Bay Story – he ran well in a couple of races and we even sent him to Perth were he was second.
“I think if you’ve got the right horse and your owner is willing to pay the money, it’s worth coming over. They have to adapt in a short time but I knew very quickly he had, he just thrived, but then Saptapadi didn’t handle it at all.
“It’s a freebie now, going for the Melbourne Cup. Obviously it’s a different ball game taking on Vauban and the like, but we’ll see. He’s at least proved he can win on grass now, that’s his first win!”
