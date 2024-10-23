Onesmoothoperator sets up Melbourne Cup tilt

Onesmoothoperator has Brian Ellison dreaming of Melbourne Cup glory once again having run out an easy winner of the Geelong Cup.

The six-year-old took the Northumberland Plate earlier this year, a race proud Geordie Ellison has been trying to win since taking out a licence in 1989.

With Onesmoothoperator not guaranteed a run in the Melbourne Cup, his big target in Australia, Ellison picked the Geelong Cup as his best option to earn a penalty to work his way into the main event.

It proved an inspired choice, ridden by Craig Williams, Onesmoothoperator swung wide into the straight before pulling clear to win by two and a quarter lengths, looking like he could be a major player on the first Tuesday in November.

Ellison is no stranger to Australian racing, he sent Carte Diamond for the Melbourne Cup in 2005 but after a fine prep in the Caulfield Cup, a freak injury ruled him out of the big race while in 2011 he ran both Moyenne Corniche and Saptapadi but the pair were unplaced.